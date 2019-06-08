Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jumia Technologies AG - ADR    JMIA

JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG - ADR

(JMIA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Jumia Technologies AG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 10:16am EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JMIA) securities during the period from April 12, 2019 to May 9, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Jumia’s statements were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that: (i) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (ii) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (iii) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (iv) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

On or about April 12, 2019, Jumia sold 13.5 million shares of stock in its initial public offering (the “IPO”), at $14.50 per share raising $196 million in new capital. On May 9, 2019, Citron Research published a report accusing Jumia of overstating certain financial metrics in its April 2019 IPO prospectus and omitting adverse information about the number of returned, undelivered, or canceled orders from the prospectus.

On this news, Jumia’s share price fell $6.22 per share, approximately 18.8%, to close at $26.89 on May 9, 2019.

If you acquired Jumia securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG - AD
10:16aKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
06/04JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities..
AQ
06/03ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Sued for Misleading Shareholde..
BU
05/28JUMIA (JMIA) CLASS ACTION ALERT : Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact..
PR
05/24LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
05/23JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES CLASS ACTION ALER : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securi..
PR
05/22DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05/21JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadli..
BU
05/17JMIA DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Jumia Technologies AG Investors of ..
BU
05/17ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Sued for Misleading Shareholde..
BU
More news
Chart JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG - ADR
Duration : Period :
Jumia Technologies AG - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG - AD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG - ADR0.00%2 033
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.96%404 984
NETFLIX34.82%147 181
NASPERS LIMITED23.56%100 789
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%67 991
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA23.42%22 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About