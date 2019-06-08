Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Jumia Technologies AG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 15

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on
behalf of those who acquired Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: JMIA)
securities during the period from April 12, 2019 to May 9, 2019 (the
“Class Period”). Investors have until July 15, 2019 to apply to the
Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Jumia’s statements were materially false and
misleading because they failed to disclose that: (i) Jumia had
materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (ii)
Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations,
undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis
and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (iii) Jumia failed to
sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (iv) Jumia’s
financial statements were presented in violation of applicable
accounting standards.
On or about April 12, 2019, Jumia sold 13.5 million shares of stock in
its initial public offering (the “IPO”), at $14.50 per share raising
$196 million in new capital. On May 9, 2019, Citron Research published a
report accusing Jumia of overstating certain financial metrics in its
April 2019 IPO prospectus and omitting adverse information about the
number of returned, undelivered, or canceled orders from the prospectus.
On this news, Jumia’s share price fell $6.22 per share, approximately
18.8%, to close at $26.89 on May 9, 2019.
