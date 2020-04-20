Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Jungfraubahn Holding AG    JFN   CH0017875789

JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG

(JFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Jungfraubahn Holding AG to forgo payment of dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Jungfraubahn Holding AG to forgo payment of dividends

20-Apr-2020 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release Jungfraubahn Holding AG Monday, 20 April 2020
 

Jungfraubahn Holding AG to forgo payment of dividends

Jungfraubahn Holding AG has revised its dividend request to the General Meeting from 25 March and has now announced that no dividend payment shall be made for the year 2019. This decision comes in light of the global spread of coronavirus, as the prospects of a return to normal operation for the tourism industry have decreased significantly in comparison to prognoses in March and with the latest decision of the Federal Council. In particular, there is still no timetable for an exit from the lockdown for the tourism sector in Switzerland.

Jungfraubahn Holding AG must therefore assume that the results for 2020 will fall significantly below those of previous years. Compared with the situation one month ago, the outlook has become considerably worse. Any swift improvement to the prospects of the tourism sector in the immediate future is not expected. After the decision made by the Federal Council on 16 April 2020, there continues to be no timetable for an exit from the lockdown for the sector. Since the closure of all tourism facilities Jungfrau Railways have been drawing partial unemployment benefit for around two thirds of their workforce. Consequently, on Monday the Board of Directors reversed their decision from the end of March, to pay a moderate dividend which would have been the same as the year before, slightly below the defined target range.

The Board of Directors has since proposed to the General Meeting of the Jungfrau Railway Group that a dividend not be paid out for 2019. In so doing, the business is focusing on the medium-term future and the completion of the V-Cableway. This will generate value for the region during construction in addition to optimal conditions for rebuilding the tourism sector after the crisis has ended. The salaries of the Executive Board will be significantly lower in 2020, due, among other reasons, to the variable components of the salary package being cancelled. In addition, the Board of Directors has chosen to take a collective salary cut.

As a value stock, the Jungfrau Railway Group is well equipped to deal with these difficult times and to continue building the V-Cableway, thanks to a solid balance sheet with retained earnings of around CHF 595, which are the result of a cautious dividend policy in previous years and a current lack of interest-bearing debt. Nevertheless, this year will also be particularly tough for Jungfrau Railways and it appears likely that - in order to finish the V-Cableway - for the first time in a long time the Group will need to borrow.

The Jungfrau Railway Group's General Meeting will be held in Interlaken on 18 May 2020. It will take place with no physical participation by shareholders whatsoever. Shareholders will be informed about the format of the General Meeting and the voting procedure by personal invitation and publication in accordance with the Articles of Association.

Link: https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/corporate/investor-relations/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-news/
 

 


Additional features:


Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ALIUJTGDAW
Document title: adhoc press release PDF
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Jungfraubahn Holding AG
Harderstrasse 14
3800 Interlaken
Switzerland
Phone: +41 33 828 71 11
Fax: +41 33 828 72 64
E-mail: info@jungfrau.ch
Internet: www.jungfrau.ch
ISIN: CH0017875789
Valor: A0CACJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1025695

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1025695  20-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
01:00pJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Jungfraubahn Holding AG to forgo payment of dividends
EQ
03/26JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Jungfrau Railway Group generates CHF 53.3 million prof..
EQ
03/04JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Good start to 2020 for Jungfraubahn Holding AG - futur..
EQ
02/19JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : New member to strengthen the Board of Directors of Jun..
EQ
01/03JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : 1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top of Euro..
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves
PU
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : The Jungfrau Railway Group is on a Successful Course
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : 47.8 million Swiss francs profit for Jungfrau Railway ..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 160 M
EBIT 2020 10,1 M
Net income 2020 7,85 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,25%
P/E ratio 2020 92,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,54x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,97x
Capitalization 726 M
Chart JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Jungfraubahn Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 135,00  CHF
Last Close Price 124,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,52%
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urs Kessler Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bieger Chairman
Stefan Würgler Head-Operations
Christoph Seiler CFO, Head-Finance & Controlling
Urs Siegenthaler Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG-24.61%751
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-28.38%60 397
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-0.14%44 098
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-28.89%14 034
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-41.54%8 850
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.0.16%7 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group