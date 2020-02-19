Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Jungfraubahn Holding AG    JFN   CH0017875789

JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG

(JFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jungfraubahn Holding AG: New member to strengthen the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:30pm EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jungfraubahn Holding AG: New member to strengthen the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG

19-Feb-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release Jungfraubahn Holding AG Wednesday, February 19, 2020
 

New member to strengthen the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG

The Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG is to be strengthened. Therefore, the Board has decided to propose economiesuisse President Heinz Karrer as a new, additional member to the Annual General Meeting.

Heinz Karrer has many years of experience in the business world, both as CEO and as Chairman. He is well connected and firmly rooted in the Jungfrau Region. He brings in strategic and operational experience from the travel and energy industries.

Heinz Karrer completed a commercial apprenticeship at the Union Bank of Switzerland. After achieving the Swiss university entry qualification via the second educational pathway followed by two years of studies at the HSG, he spent the first ten years of his professional career in the sporting goods industry, first as Managing Director of the Sporting Goods Suppliers Association, then as Managing Director of Intersport Schweiz, and finally as CEO of Intersport Holding AG. From 1995 to 1997, he acted as CEO of Ringier Schweiz and a member of the Executive Board of Ringier AG. From 1998 to 2002 he was a member of the Swisscom AG Executive Board, responsible for the Marketing & Sales Division. He was CEO of Axpo Holding AG from 2002 until the end of January 2014.

Heinz Karrer has been president of economiesuisse since September 1, 2013. He is also a member of the Bank Council of the Swiss National Bank, a member of the Board of Directors of Ringier Sports AG, Gregor Furrer & Partner Holding AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFBC AG and Company Factory AG, as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hasler Foundation and the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch UNESCO World Heritage Foundation.

link: https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/corporate/investor-relations/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-news/
 

 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Jungfraubahn Holding AG
Harderstrasse 14
3800 Interlaken
Switzerland
Phone: +41 33 828 71 11
Fax: +41 33 828 72 64
E-mail: info@jungfrau.ch
Internet: www.jungfrau.ch
ISIN: CH0017875789
Valor: A0CACJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 979163

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

979163  19-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=979163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
12:30pJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : New member to strengthen the Board of Directors of Jun..
EQ
01/03JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : 1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top of Euro..
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves
PU
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : The Jungfrau Railway Group is on a Successful Course
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : 47.8 million Swiss francs profit for Jungfrau Railway ..
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : 1.067 million guests at the Top of Europe
EQ
2019JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : annual sales release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 220 M
EBIT 2019 66,6 M
Net income 2019 52,1 M
Finance 2019 30,1 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,30x
EV / Sales2020 4,18x
Capitalization 975 M
Chart JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Jungfraubahn Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 165,00  CHF
Last Close Price 167,20  CHF
Spread / Highest target -1,32%
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urs Kessler Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bieger Chairman
Stefan Würgler Head-Operations
Christoph Seiler CFO, Head-Finance & Controlling
Urs Siegenthaler Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG1.45%994
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-3.77%82 719
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.62%41 725
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-0.36%19 794
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.11.98%16 953
VAIL RESORTS, INC.3.49%10 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group