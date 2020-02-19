EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Jungfraubahn Holding AG: New member to strengthen the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG



Press release Jungfraubahn Holding AG Wednesday, February 19, 2020

New member to strengthen the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG

The Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG is to be strengthened. Therefore, the Board has decided to propose economiesuisse President Heinz Karrer as a new, additional member to the Annual General Meeting.

Heinz Karrer has many years of experience in the business world, both as CEO and as Chairman. He is well connected and firmly rooted in the Jungfrau Region. He brings in strategic and operational experience from the travel and energy industries.

Heinz Karrer completed a commercial apprenticeship at the Union Bank of Switzerland. After achieving the Swiss university entry qualification via the second educational pathway followed by two years of studies at the HSG, he spent the first ten years of his professional career in the sporting goods industry, first as Managing Director of the Sporting Goods Suppliers Association, then as Managing Director of Intersport Schweiz, and finally as CEO of Intersport Holding AG. From 1995 to 1997, he acted as CEO of Ringier Schweiz and a member of the Executive Board of Ringier AG. From 1998 to 2002 he was a member of the Swisscom AG Executive Board, responsible for the Marketing & Sales Division. He was CEO of Axpo Holding AG from 2002 until the end of January 2014.

Heinz Karrer has been president of economiesuisse since September 1, 2013. He is also a member of the Bank Council of the Swiss National Bank, a member of the Board of Directors of Ringier Sports AG, Gregor Furrer & Partner Holding AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFBC AG and Company Factory AG, as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hasler Foundation and the Swiss Alps Jungfrau-Aletsch UNESCO World Heritage Foundation.

link: https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/corporate/investor-relations/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-news/

