JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG

JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG

(JFN)
  Report  
Jungfraubahn Holding AG: The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves

12/05/2019 | 07:26am EST

05.12.2019 - Jungfraubahn Holding AG 

Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jungfraubahn Holding AG: The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves

05-Dec-2019 / 06:52 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

__TOKEN__0__0__

The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves

With an eye on the strategic major long-term project - the V-Cableway - and
the development towards an integrated leisure and service company, the
Jungfrau Railways are reorganising themselves. Following the opening of the
V-Cableway, which is scheduled for 12 December 2020, the heads of the main
departments will be represented on the Executive Board as of 1 January 2021.

Jungfraubahn Holding AG and Berner Oberland-Bahnen AG are in the fortunate
position to fill all these posts with internal candidates thanks to
long-term personnel planning. As of 1 January 2021, the following members
have been newly elected to the joint Executive Board:

  * Matthias Bütler, Marketing/Sales

  * Dominik Liener, Technology and Infrastructure

  * Marco Luggen, Cableways/Winter Sports Operations

  * Stefan Würgler, Railway Operations

At the same time, Christoph Schläppi, who has been a member of the Executive
Board since the end of 1998, will retire, leaving the Executive Board as of
31 December 2020. With the current members Urs Kessler, CEO, and Christoph
Seiler, CFO, the Executive Board will have six members in the future.

link:
https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/corporate/investor-relations/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-news/

Prof. Dr. Thomas Bieger, Chairman, +41 (0)79 681 55 49
Kathrin Naegeli, Head of Corporate Communications, +41 (0)79 222 53 10


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer

Jungfraubahn Holding AG published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 12:25:09 UTC
