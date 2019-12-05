Jungfraubahn Holding AG: The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves
05.12.2019 - Jungfraubahn Holding AG
Jungfraubahn Holding AG: The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves
The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves
With an eye on the strategic major long-term project - the V-Cableway - and
the development towards an integrated leisure and service company, the
Jungfrau Railways are reorganising themselves. Following the opening of the
V-Cableway, which is scheduled for 12 December 2020, the heads of the main
departments will be represented on the Executive Board as of 1 January 2021.
Jungfraubahn Holding AG and Berner Oberland-Bahnen AG are in the fortunate
position to fill all these posts with internal candidates thanks to
long-term personnel planning. As of 1 January 2021, the following members
have been newly elected to the joint Executive Board:
* Matthias Bütler, Marketing/Sales
* Dominik Liener, Technology and Infrastructure
* Marco Luggen, Cableways/Winter Sports Operations
* Stefan Würgler, Railway Operations
At the same time, Christoph Schläppi, who has been a member of the Executive
Board since the end of 1998, will retire, leaving the Executive Board as of
31 December 2020. With the current members Urs Kessler, CEO, and Christoph
Seiler, CFO, the Executive Board will have six members in the future.
