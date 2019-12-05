05.12.2019 - Jungfraubahn Holding AG

Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jungfraubahn Holding AG: The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves 05-Dec-2019 / 06:52 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

The Jungfrau Railways reorganise themselves With an eye on the strategic major long-term project - the V-Cableway - and the development towards an integrated leisure and service company, the Jungfrau Railways are reorganising themselves. Following the opening of the V-Cableway, which is scheduled for 12 December 2020, the heads of the main departments will be represented on the Executive Board as of 1 January 2021. Jungfraubahn Holding AG and Berner Oberland-Bahnen AG are in the fortunate position to fill all these posts with internal candidates thanks to long-term personnel planning. As of 1 January 2021, the following members have been newly elected to the joint Executive Board: * Matthias Bütler, Marketing/Sales * Dominik Liener, Technology and Infrastructure * Marco Luggen, Cableways/Winter Sports Operations * Stefan Würgler, Railway Operations At the same time, Christoph Schläppi, who has been a member of the Executive Board since the end of 1998, will retire, leaving the Executive Board as of 31 December 2020. With the current members Urs Kessler, CEO, and Christoph Seiler, CFO, the Executive Board will have six members in the future. link: https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/corporate/investor-relations/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-news/ Prof. Dr. Thomas Bieger, Chairman, +41 (0)79 681 55 49 Kathrin Naegeli, Head of Corporate Communications, +41 (0)79 222 53 10 

End of ad hoc announcement