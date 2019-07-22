Log in
Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich adjusts forecast for 2019

07/22/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich adjusts forecast for 2019

22-Jul-2019 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jungheinrich adjusts forecast for 2019

Jungheinrich cannot escape the distinct economic slowdown and the significant downturn in the forklift truck market and is adjusting its forecast for the year 2019.

Hamburg. After a good start to the current financial year, Jungheinrich has recently registered a sharp fall in its customers' investment activities. This is due to the gloomier macroeconomic environment and the related current developments in the market for material handling equipment. The global market shrank by 5 per cent to the end of June on a cumulative basis. In Europe, Jungheinrich's core market, the market contracted by 7 per cent. Taking the month of June in isolation, the European market even fell by 16 per cent. Under these circumstances, and in the absence of any positive economic and market signals, the Board of Management anticipates that this trend will continue for the remainder of the year. This will result in lower production figures in the second half-year 2019.

For the full year 2019 the Board of Management is therefore expecting incoming orders of between EUR3.80 billion and EUR4.05 billion (previous forecast: EUR4.05 billion to EUR4.20 billion). Group revenue is expected to remain within the previous forecast range of EUR3.85 billion to EUR4.05 billion.

According to current estimates, EBIT should be between EUR240 million and EUR260 million in 2019 (previous forecast: EUR275 million to EUR295 million). A range of 6.0 per cent to 6.7 per cent is expected for the EBIT return on sales (previous forecast: 7.0 per cent to 7.4 per cent). EBT is expected to amount to between EUR215 million and EUR235 million (previous forecast: EUR250 million to EUR270 million). EBT return on sales should come to 5.4 per cent to 6.1 per cent (previous forecast: 6.4 per cent to 6.8 per cent).

The interim report for Jungheinrich AG as of 30 June 2019 will be published on 08 August 2019.

Press enquiries to:
Martin Wielgus - Head of Corporate Communications
+49 151 54255852
martin.wielgus@jungheinrich.de
www.jungheinrich.com

Analyst/investor enquiries to:
Andrea Bleesen - Head of Investor Relations
+49 40 6948-3407
andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de
www.jungheinrich.com

22-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 6948-0
Fax: +49 40 6948-1777
E-mail: info@jungheinrich.de
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com
ISIN: DE0006219934
WKN: 621993
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 844871

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

844871  22-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=844871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 988 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 109 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 2 446 M
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,57  €
Last Close Price 23,98  €
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Management Board
Jürgen Peddinghaus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Lars Brzoska Head-Technology
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG4.99%2 745
VOLVO29.45%32 547
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 591
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED8.79%4 464
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION16.06%841
KYOKUTO KAIHATSU KOGYO CO LTD-2.88%497
