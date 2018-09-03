Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Jungheinrich AG    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG (JUN3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 03:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2018 / 09:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.323734 EUR 626474.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.323734 EUR 626474.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44561  03.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUNGHEINRICH AG
03:25aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:10aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/30JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/30JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/26JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/10JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/05JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/03JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/02JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/02JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/07Jungheinrich AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 714 M
EBIT 2018 278 M
Net income 2018 190 M
Debt 2018 196 M
Yield 2018 1,73%
P/E ratio 2018 16,77
P/E ratio 2019 15,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 1 491 M
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,4 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Management Board
Jürgen Peddinghaus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG-21.06%1 740
VOLVO3.14%36 671
MAN-1.83%15 972
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 691
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED33.18%4 130
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 173
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.