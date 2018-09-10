Log in
Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/10/2018 | 01:15pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2018 / 13:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.01164 EUR 580232.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.01164 EUR 580232.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44689  10.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
