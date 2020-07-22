Log in
Xetra  >  Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(JUN3)
07/22 06:40:22 am
22.61 EUR   -0.04%
06:20aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07/02JUNGHEINRICH : First-class solutions for tugger trains
PU
07/01JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
JUNGHEINRICH AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

07/22/2020 | 06:20am EDT

DZ Bank analyst Alexander Hauenstein maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 454 M 3 976 M 3 976 M
Net income 2020 62,3 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
Net Debt 2020 39,6 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 2 307 M 2 652 M 2 655 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 18 381
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,88 €
Last Close Price 22,62 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Lars Brzoska Head-Technology
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.21%2 652
AB VOLVO0.32%35 951
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED43.80%8 514
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.28.88%7 911
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.77.42%3 838
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.14.59%1 182
