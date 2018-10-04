Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

SINGAPORE, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that Epsilon , a global communications service provider, has deployed Juniper’s Metro Fabric solutions to support its global network upgrades to power future IoT applications and robust enterprise services.



As part of its rapid worldwide expansion, fueled by the explosion in growth of big data, IoT and cloud demands on a global scale, Epsilon required a network that would scale seamlessly for Infiny by Epsilon – its on-demand, self-service Software-Defined Networking (SDN) platform; offering a comprehensive set of enterprise data and voice global connectivity services.



Epsilon required seamless integration with their existing network for optimized network management and the ability to quickly scale for service expansion and speed of delivery. These requirements will also enable end-to-end service level agreement (SLA) visibility, a key differentiator that will support web-based on-demand provisioning.

After an extensive evaluation process, Epsilon found the solutions required for its 100GbE-ready infrastructure, enabling simple service delivery across multiple complex metro locations – through a combination of routing and optical capabilities, uniquely offered by Juniper Networks.

100GbE-readiness with flexibility in the underlay: Epsilon required an open solution that supported packet-optical convergence for the upgrade of its global backbone. Through a combination of the MX10003 5G Universal Routing Platform as the MPLS transport core, and Metro Fabric solutions from Juniper consisting of the ACX5048 Universal Metro Router and BTI Packet Optical Transport Platforms , Epsilon is able to provide a variety of connectivity options across 1GbE/10GbE/100GbE, tailored to individual market requirements.

Epsilon required an open solution that supported packet-optical convergence for the upgrade of its global backbone. Through a combination of the as the MPLS transport core, and Metro Fabric solutions from Juniper consisting of the and , Epsilon is able to provide a variety of connectivity options across 1GbE/10GbE/100GbE, tailored to individual market requirements. Interoperability, automation and a single-pane-of-management: Across the stack, network management is now significantly streamlined, while offering end-to-end visibility and increased automation capabilities. Enabled by the interoperability of Juniper’s solutions and the open APIs provided by the Junos operating system, Epsilon now has the crucial end-to-end SLA visibility to eventually support on-demand provisioning across its end users.

Across the stack, network management is now significantly streamlined, while offering end-to-end visibility and increased automation capabilities. Enabled by the interoperability of Juniper’s solutions and the open APIs provided by the Junos operating system, Epsilon now has the crucial end-to-end SLA visibility to eventually support on-demand provisioning across its end users. Forward-looking scalability to support IoT and big data applications: With Epsilon’s ongoing growth and expansion, the networking infrastructure powered by Juniper provides a clear path to continued upgrades of the MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform and ACX Series Universal Metro Routers , offering the current and long-term scalability and investment protection required to service more than 100 points-of-presence across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

“We have been evolving our infrastructure gradually over the last decade in anticipation for the massive traffic growth driven by innovations in cloud, big data and IoT. By upgrading our network to offer 100GbE on-demand around the world, we are helping not only our existing partners but also new customers to benefit from hyper-scalable connectivity that is designed to support services of the future. We are pleased to partner with Juniper to realize our vision for flexible, fluid and intelligent global networking.”

- Jerzy Szlosarek, chief executive officer, Epsilon

“We are delighted to have been selected to power Epsilon’s worldwide network expansion. In an era of explosive big data analytics, IoT and cloud growth, customers increasingly demand not just world-class performance, but also seamless networking scalability for future expansion. We are committed to helping Epsilon engineer network simplicity across all fronts and to continue powering their tremendous growth momentum for years to come.”

- Ang Thiam Guan, vice president & general manager, ASEAN, Juniper Networks

“The exponentially growing demands of today’s and tomorrow’s networking traffic is a continuously-evolving challenge for our customers. As we continue to address these and other networking complexities, we are proud to have found an outstanding long-term partner in Epsilon. Their rapidly growing global platforms demand a stellar foundation of powerful and reliable network infrastructure solutions that are adaptable to future requirements – and we are delighted to continue providing them with the critical technology differentiators crucial for their continued growth and success in the long-term.”

- Sally Bament, vice president, service provider marketing, Juniper Networks

