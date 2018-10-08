Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, announced a new appointment to its senior leadership team. Eva Andres has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Rami Rahim. Ms. Andres is responsible for leading all aspects of Juniper's HR goals, including people strategy, inclusion and diversity efforts, organizational development and enhancement of company culture in order to deliver solutions that will enable business growth. Ms. Andres will also lead the management of the Juniper Networks’ Foundation Fund .



"Our employees are the single most valuable asset we have at Juniper Networks. I am excited to have Eva join our team as we continue to grow and invest in our employees. A diverse and forward-thinking workforce is critical for long-term success. With Eva’s track record in evolving and transforming the workplace, she is a strong addition to our leadership team and I look forward to working with her on our talent strategy," said Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks.

Most recently at Virtustream, Ms. Andres brings over two decades of human resources leadership experience to Juniper, including the successful development of winning strategies that enable business growth through effective integration of people, technologies, processes and cultures.

“I am inspired by the people, technology and culture at Juniper Networks. This is an exciting time for organizational effectiveness as workplaces evolve and ready themselves for growth. As the Chief Human Resources Officer, I am looking forward to leading Juniper’s people strategy and aligning on the evolution of Juniper’s culture and talent, now and in the future,” said Eva Andres.

Ms. Andres will be based out of the Juniper Networks’ corporate headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

