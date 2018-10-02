NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation Selects Juniper Networks to Simplify Security Operations and Threat Response in the IoT Era

TOKYO, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC) has integrated Juniper’s advanced multicloud visualization and analytics platform Juniper® AppFormix® and on-premises security solution Juniper Networks ® Advanced Threat Prevention Appliance into its new FA Network Monitor solution. This new security offering brings factories and manufacturing operations in Japan a secure network without sacrificing performance.



Factories commonly operate on standalone systems with disparate security policies, so threat detection becomes a challenge due to the lack of aggregation and correlation of security events across multiple machines. To address these challenges, while also simplifying and automating network management and security, NESIC turned to Juniper’s AppFormix and ATP Appliance solutions.

AppFormix gives NESIC the ability to streamline multicloud operations and management by providing end-to-end visibility in real-time, while optimizing the performance of both virtual and physical infrastructures. Through AppFormix’s intent-based analytics, NESIC can now better allow its manufacturing end-users to engage in predictive and preventive remediation of potential issues, as well as more effectively plan capacity requirements, a crucial differentiator due to the cost-intensive machinery required in the manufacturing industry.

Juniper ATP Appliance applies advanced machine learning and behavioral analysis to enable a single comprehensive view of all threats in the network, which allows NESIC to provide its customers not only significant improvements in the cost-efficient utilization of cybersecurity resources, but also increased operations scalability for continued expansion of factory operations across Japan.

In this long-term partnership, Juniper is not only providing NESIC with the solutions to take the Japanese manufacturing industry into the IoT era, but also support the ongoing development of the FA Network Monitor solution and handle the rapidly increasing IoT traffic demands from the likes of factory sensors and the usage of RFID technology.

Supporting Quotes

“The proliferation of IoT has resulted in higher traffic across factory network infrastructures. As such, the latest technology is critical in ensuring stable and secure operations. Combining Juniper’s cloud management platform and cybersecurity solutions with our network monitoring solution, we are confident that this will help increase operational efficiency for our customers. NESIC will continue to use our expertise in OA networks and SOC operations to provide a robust security system for factory network infrastructures in the IoT era and work toward continued business growth.”

- Junichi Harada, Associate Senior Vice President, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation

“Juniper Networks is pleased to partner with NESIC to bring this integrated solution to the market, thereby enabling their customers to more efficiently manage and secure their factory network operations amidst the rise in IoT traffic. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with NESIC as we continue to innovate and build solutions that help automate, secure and simplify the operations of large-scale network infrastructures in Japan.”

- Tomohiro Furuya, vice president and country manager, Juniper Networks

