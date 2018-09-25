Vodafone Selects Juniper Networks as an Enterprise Global SD-WAN Partner

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that Vodafone has selected the company as one of its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) vendors for its enterprise-focused SDN portfolio, referred to as ‘Ready Network.’ Vodafone’s portfolio will comprise flexible, cloud-based services that are designed to underpin digital business at scale, helping enterprises to compete effectively using agile, open and fast infrastructure with zero-touch deployment.

Juniper provides a secure, virtualized and dynamic network platform for one of Vodafone’s SD-WAN offerings. The solution delivers better control and cost optimization by allowing enterprises to manage multiple sites using a combination of WAN connectivity types to ensure application-level quality of experience. Juniper’s solution is built upon universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) that allows multiple virtualized network functions to be delivered from a single device. Vodafone’s enterprise customers will now have a self-care portal providing real-time, end-to-end visibility and analysis of network performance, as well as centralized selection, provisioning and management of their required WAN services. For example, bandwidth-on-demand can be dialed up and down to suit traffic flows across the WAN in response to changing business requirements, and centralized security policies can be adjusted and enforced across the network.

A key element of the Juniper Networks® Contrail® SD-WAN solution provided to Vodafone is its Contrail Service Orchestration , delivering automation, simplicity and openness to the design. Operating within a multi-vendor, multi-tenant environment, it ensures secure implementation, analysis and management of each unique network. Contrail Service Orchestration is used by Vodafone to oversee parts of its SD-WAN services infrastructure for enterprises. It also provides Vodafone enterprise customers with a customized, easy-to-use self-serve portal.

Contrail Service Orchestration is designed to unite policies and security controls across hybrid WAN connections, including IPSec, MPLS, broadband Internet and 4G/LTE wireless.

The Juniper Networks NFX Series Network Services Platform is deployed at each customer location to enable dynamic, virtualized WAN service creation and to host the virtual next-generation firewall and advanced cloud-based threat protection capability in a single unit.

The software-driven NFX Series enables zero-touch, secure service creation, enabling new branches to be brought online easily and cost-effectively with a single keystroke.

The NFX Series integrates fully with Contrail, delivering the flexibility and openness required by Vodafone’s large enterprise customers.

By delivering comprehensive SD-WAN services, Vodafone is extending the competitive reach of its enterprise connectivity portfolio and focusing on future-looking innovations in line with overall digitization and underlying trends including 5G, industrial IoT, Big Data and cloudification.

Supporting Quotes



“We see SD-WAN as an important capability for many of our enterprise customers and believe that Juniper offers a feature-rich, cloud-enabled secure networking uCPE portfolio that will help us to provide those customers with strong, flexible and agile solutions as they move through complex digital transformations.”

Vodafone Enterprise Products and Solutions director Justin Shields

“The advent of 5G, the transition of applications and resources to the cloud, and the prevalence of IoT in the workplace, make the prospect of digital transformation for many enterprises enticing and daunting in equal measure. Juniper’s focus on simplifying the network will enable Vodafone’s enterprise customers to more easily leverage the advantages of multicloud and a growing mobile workforce, without being burdened by the growing complexities of WAN connectivity. This will free their customers to focus on the most important aspects of their business. We’re proud to be a valued technology partner of Vodafone, employing Juniper’s strong commitment to open, secure networking to bring Vodafone’s next-generation services to market.”

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks

“Enterprise customers are looking for simplicity, functionality and optimized TCO (total cost of ownership) as they come to grips with building flexible cloud capabilities into their infrastructure. Vodafone’s SD-WAN solution provided by Juniper delivers just that, with reduced hardware requirements, innovative use of the cloud and software-defined infrastructure.”

Luca Claretti, Global Account Director for Vodafone Group at Juniper Networks

