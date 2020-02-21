Inpixon : and Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks Company, Expand Collaboration Activities

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced that it is expanding its collaboration and product integration activities with Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) company. Inpixon and Mist have worked together on a number of indoor mapping and mobile applications development projects. The companies are now also working to integrate Inpixon's new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology into Mist's enterprise wireless infrastructure solutions.

Inpixon and Mist have worked strategically on various customer installations within a number of market segments. The companies' integrated technologies have been used to support a variety of use cases including indoor navigation and resource availability for hot-desking and room booking. In recent months the companies have been working to integrate Inpixon's UWB technologies within the Mist AI-driven enterprise solution.

Ultra-Wideband is a standards-based technology that can enable real-time location system (RTLS). UWB can deliver under 30-centimeter accuracy when properly deployed. The companies believe this tight precision will enable them to address challenging use cases such as, high-value asset tracking, persons with disabilities assistance, location-aware entertainment or promotional content, sensitive document traceability, pallet and goods tracking, staff management, fulfillment, logistics and inventory management. These use cases are especially important in industrial IoT (IIoT), healthcare, government, enterprise, logistics, hospitality and retail environments.

Bob Friday, CTO of Mist Systems, stated, "Organizations that implement Inpixon and Mist technologies bring together two best-of-breed solutions: Mist's location-enabled wireless LAN infrastructure and Inpixon's advanced mapping platform. The combination provides a comprehensive and robust solution while delivering customization based on customer needs and preferences. We are delighted to work with Inpixon and look forward to broadening our relationship with them on the UWB and indoor mapping fronts."

Adam Benson, Chief Technology Officer at Inpixon, stated, "We are extremely pleased to expand our collaboration with Mist Systems. They have a highly complementary solution to our platform, and we enjoy implementing their blue dot on our indoor maps. We're looking forward to even more mutual success, because we anticipate our UWB technologies and capabilities will be of substantial interest to our joint customers and prospects in current and new market segments."

About Mist Systems

Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) company, is leading the transition to AI-driven IT. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN (WLAN) makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist brings enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist's modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. The company does this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. Juniper simplifies the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo and Juniper are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor intelligence company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's indoor location and data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, including during a panel monitoring period ending on February 5, 2021, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

