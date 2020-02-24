Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Juniper Networks, Inc.    JNPR

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

(JNPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:16pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conference in March:

  • Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:20pm PT in San Francisco, CA.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net).

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Jess LubertLeslie Moore
Juniper NetworksJuniper Networks
(408) 936-3734(408) 936-5767
jlubert@juniper.netllmoore@juniper.net
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
04:16pJuniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor..
GL
07:45aJUNIPER : Expands Connected Security Portfolio with Encrypted Traffic Analysis f..
AQ
02/21INPIXON : and Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks Company, Expand Collaboration Act..
PR
02/20JUNIPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/20Mist Expands Vision of Universal Standards-Based Indoor Location
GL
02/20Juniper Networks Mist Named as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indo..
GL
01/27JUNIPER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27JUNIPER NETWORKS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Fina..
GL
01/27JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC. : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 485 M
EBIT 2020 736 M
Net income 2020 381 M
Finance 2020 1 059 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 7 979 M
Chart JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Juniper Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 25,28  $
Last Close Price 24,14  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rami Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne T. DelSanto President & Director
Scott G. Kriens Chairman
Ken Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pradeep S. Sindhu Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-1.99%7 979
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%3 548
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%3 282
SERCOMM CORPORATION--.--%622
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%563
OE SOLUTIONS CO LTD--.--%383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group