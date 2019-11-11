Log in
Juniper Networks Brings Operational Simplicity to Data Centers with Contrail Insights

0
11/11/2019 | 07:46am EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced an advancement for private cloud data center operations, adding network, server and workload monitoring, analytics and troubleshooting with Contrail Insights. Data center monitoring continues to increase in complexity as more infrastructure abstractions, services and software are stacked up to construct cloud-native applications. Juniper’s Contrail Insights provides historical and real-time visibility that cuts through layers of infrastructure to improve operational speed, experience and reliability.

Contrail Insights is the newest addition to the Contrail Enterprise Multicloud solution. From virtualized networking to microsegmentation, Contrail Enterprise Multicloud provides a complete software-defined networking solution for the multicloud era. Now the single pane of glass has fully integrated analytics. This provides a seamless user experience with deep insight and visibility into data center network overlay-underlay correlation and multi-tenant resource usage.

New Contrail Insights features and benefits include:

  • Real-Time and Historic Visibility: Powered by machine learning-fed historical data and real-time streaming telemetry, Contrail Insights offers service-level and fine-grained observability for data center infrastructure, from overlay and underlay networks to physical and virtual servers and their workloads. The new data center topology heatmap is intuitive, configurable and allows operators to see the entire data center and then drill in to easily inspect localized issues.
     
  • Troubleshooting Analysis: To find issues like hotspots, microbursts, monopolized resources and noisy neighbors in a multi-tenant or shared private cloud environment, Contrail Insights has a new top-N or “top talkers” query engine with tabular and charted views. Coupled with drill-down query filtering and a tie-in to topological path finding, these Contrail Insights diagnostics enable engineers to proactively mitigate issues like network congestion and resource contention.
     
  • Overlay and Underlay Correlation: The overlay-underlay correlation and path finding features allow operators to uncover root cause by mapping virtual infrastructure for workloads and network abstractions down upon the physical infrastructure and network. In data center underlay physical networks, where overlay traffic is typically load balanced across the fabric, Contrail Insights path finding features illuminate the topology heatmap to quickly pinpoint problems during troubleshooting and solve formerly elusive issues.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are excited to offer customers a comprehensive Contrail solution with the addition of Contrail Insights. Cloud frameworks within data centers have provided tremendous infrastructure automation, but also bring about added operational complexity. We have designed Contrail Insights to bring visibility to troubleshooting and analytics issues faced today with powerful tools for discovery and analysis through all layers of the network.”
      -          Bikash Koley, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks

“As enterprises increasingly look to automate their data center and glean insight from their networks, visibility and telemetry become key to supporting a reliable data center network. With Contrail Insights, Juniper is building off the momentum of Contrail Enterprise Multicloud to provide real-time telemetry and analytics across the data center network in a single pane of glass for improved network reliability and user experience.”
      -          Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group

Juniper Networks will be showcasing these products and solutions at its signature NXTWORK event in Las Vegas on November 11 - 13, 2019, including a full schedule of breakout sessions and demos.

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Relations
Lori Langona
Juniper Networks
+1 (408) 936-8708
llangona@juniper.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
