JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

(JNPR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Juniper Networks Recognized as a Leader in Open, Programmable Switches for a Businesswide Software-Defined Networking Report

07/30/2020 | 07:46am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Open, Programmable Switches For A Businesswide SDN, Q3 2020, a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc. This detailed external assessment follows Juniper also being named by Gartner as a Leader in the data center earlier this month.

One of the Forrester report’s key takeaways identifies “single OS and extensible and programmable switching” as differentiators to building a businesswide SDN, which we consider to be a contrast to the inflexible solutions of many incumbents.

According to the report, “Juniper Networks recognizes that customers need more than technology and products and has developed various resources to educate customers on laying out their automation journey, increased the amount of education classes around programming and led various open-standards efforts to create open-networking fabrics. Customers that want to automate the entire network with a consistent OS, from the data center to the business edge should look to Juniper Networks.”

Forrester determined the leaders in open, programmable switches for businesswide SDNs by evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of 12 vendors across 32 criteria, grouped into three categories—strategy, current offering and market presence. Juniper received the highest score possible, a 5.0/5.0 in the Market Presence category, which includes three evaluation criteria: installed base, engineers and partners.

Supporting Quotes:

“Juniper focuses on offering the best choice for those who need modern fabrics, automation and visibility and security to simplify operations. Our solutions provide a migration path to multicloud without lock-in, with the experts and the tools to help our customers succeed. Whether it’s Aston Martin Lagonda reducing network-related tickets to 3% of service requests, BlackBerry deploying network code 80% faster or William and Mary saving 400 hours of configuration time with Juniper Automation, Juniper thrives on empowering the achievements of our customers.”
      - Michael Bushong, VP Cloud-Ready Data Center

About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 405 M - -
Net income 2020 328 M - -
Net cash 2020 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 8 280 M 8 280 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 838
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Juniper Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 24,81 $
Last Close Price 24,99 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rami Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne T. DelSanto President & Director
Scott G. Kriens Chairman
Ken Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pradeep S. Sindhu Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.1.46%8 280
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION38.10%4 408
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-9.98%2 667
SERCOMM CORPORATION1.42%662
OE SOLUTIONS CO LTD--.--%543
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-22.95%516
