Juniper Networks Updates 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual-Only Format Due to Global Pandemic Conditions

04/17/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual-only format at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 14, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, March 19, 2020, are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting, which will be hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JNPR2020. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card.

Please note that the proxy/voting instruction card included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Juniper Networks urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action because of this announcement.

Stockholders can find additional details about attending, voting and participating virtually at the Annual Meeting in the additional proxy materials that Juniper Networks filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found at https://investor.juniper.net/investor-relations/sec-filings/default.aspx.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net), or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:
Investor Relations:
Leslie MooreJess Lubert 
Juniper NetworksJuniper Networks
(408) 936-5767(408) 936-3734
llmoore@juniper.netjlubert@juniper.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
