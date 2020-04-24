Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jupai Holdings Limited    JP

JUPAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(JP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jupai : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 24, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://jupai.investorroom.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@jpinvestment.cn.

About Jupai Holdings Limited

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jupai-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2019-301046735.html

SOURCE Jupai Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUPAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:01aJUPAI : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
PR
03/16JUPAI : Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
PU
03/10JUPAI : to Report Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 13, 2020
PR
02/14JUPAI : Announces Appointment of New Auditor
PR
2019JUPAI : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 22, 2019
PR
2019JUPAI : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019
PR
2019JUPAI : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 10, 2019
PR
2019JUPAI : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018
PR
2019JUPAI : to Report Full Year 2018 Financial Results on April 23, 2019
PR
2019JUPAI : Announces Changes to the Senior Management Team and the Board of Directo..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group