Jupai : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 7, 2020

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Jupai's management will host an earnings conference call on August 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time).

Please register in advance for the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with a calendar invite with participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access pin by email. To join the conference, simply dial the number you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1172631

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until August 13, 2020:

U.S./International: +1-855-452-5696 or +61-2-8199-0299 Mainland China: 400-602-2065 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 Singapore: 800-616-2305 Passcode: 1172631

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://jupai.investorroom.com .

