Jupai : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 7, 2020

08/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Jupai's management will host an earnings conference call on August 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time).

Please register in advance for the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with a calendar invite with participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access pin by email. To join the conference, simply dial the number you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your pin, and you will join the conference instantly.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1172631

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until August 13, 2020:

U.S./International:

+1-855-452-5696 or +61-2-8199-0299

Mainland China:

400-602-2065

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

Singapore:

800-616-2305

Passcode:

1172631

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://jupai.investorroom.com.

About Jupai (NYSE: JP):

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jupai-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-august-7-2020-301105381.html

SOURCE Jupai Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
