Jupai : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 22, 2019

0
11/15/2019 | 05:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai" or the "Company") (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Jupai's management will host an earnings conference call on November 22, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

U.S./International:

 +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004

Hong Kong:

 +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601

Mainland China:

 400-620-8038 or 800-819-0121

Singapore:

+65-6713-5090

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is: 5784687

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 30, 2019:

U.S./International:

+1-855-452-5696

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Singapore:

800-616-2305

Passcode:

5784687

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://jupai.investorroom.com.

About Jupai (NYSE: JP):

Jupai Holdings Limited ("Jupai") (NYSE: JP) is a leading third-party wealth management service provider focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. Jupai's comprehensive and personalized client service and broad range of carefully selected third-party and self-developed products have made it a trusted brand among its clients. Jupai maintains extensive and targeted coverage of China's high-net-worth population.

For more information, please visit http://jupai.investorroom.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jupai-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-november-22-2019-300959052.html

SOURCE Jupai Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
