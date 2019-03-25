Jupiter Energy : Corporate Presentation April 2019

Corporate Presentation

April 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the oil and gas industry. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a variety of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from what is forecast, including, but not limited to: price fluctuations; actual demand; currency fluctuations; drilling and production results; rates of commercialisation; operating results; reserve estimates; loss of market share; levels of industry competition; environmental risks; physical risks; legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments; economic and financial markets conditions in various countries; Kazakh government approvals; and cost estimates

2. Reserves, licence area and operational status

3. Current and future development

Board of Directors and Management

Geoff Gander Chairman/CEO Australia

 Focused on business development, investor relations and funding

 In charge of overall operational management

Alexey Kruzhkov NED - Cyprus

 10+ years' oil & gas experience with focus on finance and investments

 Involved with a number of listed and private companies

 Sits on Executive Team of Waterford Investment & Finance

In-Country Management � (Aktau)�

Baltabek Kuandykov NED - Kazakhstan President - Jupiter KZ

 40 years' experience in local and international oil & gas companies

 Kazakh representative on the original Tengiz deal with Chevron

 Former President of TSX-listed Nelson Resources

 26 years experience in the oil sector with a focus on oilfield management

 Involved in the Kazakh oil sector since the late 1990's

Alexander Kuzev

NED - Moscow

Phil Warren NED - Australia

 2o years experience in Finance and Corporate roles

 Specializes in Financial Management and Corporate Governance with a number of ASX listed companies

Geology & Geophysics Focused on well management and interaction with government agencies on oilfield reserves and regular reporting on well performance

Finance & Administration Responsible for all aspects of in-country financial management & reporting and the overall administration of the KZ operation

Overview of Jupiter Energy

• Operations started in 2008 on the 100% owned licence area � (� Block 31� )�

• A total of eight wells have been drilled which resulted in the discovery of three oilfields � (� Akkar North [East Block], East Akkar and West Zhetybai� )� . The ninth w-e5l7l �(� )�J is currently being tested. A tenth well (�-6J0� )� is being planned for drilling during 2H 2019.

• Next stages of development: • Continue domestic oil production on Akkar East, West Zhetybai and Akkar North � (� East Block� )� • Upgrade East Akkar operation to the Full Field Development stage with access to the required infrastructure to enable the sale of Export Oil • Complete and test final well (�-5J7� )� and then prepare Final Reserves Report for Akkar East field • Continued appraisal of West Zhetybai field before completing final reserves report - next well will be J-60 and this well is expected to be drilled during 3Q 2019 • Drill final well on Akkar North � (� East Block� )� , then prepare Final Reserves Report • Examine exploration extension opportunities to the North East and South East of the existing permit area - provides potential to provide a significant increase to the current reserve base

• Trial Production recommenced in 4Q 2017 and current production is ~100 tonnes per day - Akkar E � (� 50� )� and West Zhetybai � (� 50� )� . Pr-o5d0uwcteiollnlofrcoamtedthoenJAkkar North � (� East Block� )� is expected to recommence in April 2019.

