Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Jupiter Fund Management    JUP   GB00B53P2009

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT (JUP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Jupiter Fund Management : Fund manager Jupiter hit by net outflows of £800 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:03am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Fund manager Jupiter was hit by net outflows of 800 million pounds in its third quarter, partially offset by positive performance of 300 million pounds.

The firm's assets under management fell to 47.7 billion pounds from the half year, with outflows of 600 million pounds in the fixed income strategy, mainly in continental Europe.

Market sentiment took a knock in the third quarter amid rising global political and trade tensions, with European investors once again concerned about the outlook for debt-laden Italy.

Jupiter's European opportunities and funds of funds strategies also suffered outflows, it said in the trading statement on Thursday, which covered the three months to the end of September.

However, it saw positive flows into its European growth, value equities and absolute return strategies.

As part of the firm's continued efforts to diversify its offerings, it launched several new funds in its fund of funds, European opportunities and multi asset strategies.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Maiya Keidan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT
09:03aJUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Fund manager Jupiter hit by net outflows of £800 milli..
RE
08:42aHargreaves Lansdown assets up three percent on inflows, market moves
RE
10/08JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC : quaterly sales release
10/08JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/05JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/27JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/04JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/10JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Crossing thresholds
CO
08/09JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/27JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : posts first-half outflows, investment performance boos..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 416 M
EBIT 2018 189 M
Net income 2018 149 M
Finance 2018 341 M
Yield 2018 7,34%
P/E ratio 2018 11,68
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 1 726 M
Chart JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Fund Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,51  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maarten Frederik Slendebroek Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Elisabeth Patricia Airey Independent Chairman
Lance Deluca Co-Chief Operating Officer
Paula Moore Co-Chief Operating Officer
Charlotte Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT-39.98%2 283
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP8.62%44 718
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-3.22%26 262
KKR & CO INC15.95%21 600
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.88%20 109
AMUNDI-12.61%14 619
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.