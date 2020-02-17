Jupiter Fund Management : to buy Merian for initial 370 million pounds in shares

The deal is the latest in the actively managed fund management sector, where rising regulatory costs and pressure on fees from cost-conscious investors has pushed smaller firms to join forces and share the burden.

Jupiter, long considered a merger target in its own right, said the deal with Merian would accelerate its growth plan, adding scale and diversifying its fund range.

"This is an exciting acquisition that enhances our position as a leading UK asset manager, provides increased scale and diversification into attractive product areas, and creates stronger future growth prospects for the business," Jupiter Chief Executive Andrew Formica said in a statement.

Jupiter will take on around 29 million pounds in Merian debt and will also pay a further 20 million pounds to Merian shareholders if certain targets are hit. After completion, Merian investors will own around 17% of Jupiter's share capital.

By Simon Jessop