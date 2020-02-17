Jupiter Fund Management : to buy Merian for initial 370 million pounds in shares

Log in
Jupiter Fund Management plc

02/17/2020 | 02:31am EST

Jupiter Fund Management said on Monday it had agreed to buy Merian Global Investors for an initial 370 million pounds in shares, in a deal that will make it Britain's second-largest retail funds provider.

The deal is the latest in the actively managed fund management sector, where rising regulatory costs and pressure on fees from cost-conscious investors has pushed smaller firms to join forces and share the burden.

Jupiter, long considered a merger target in its own right, said the deal with Merian would accelerate its growth plan, adding scale and diversifying its fund range.

"This is an exciting acquisition that enhances our position as a leading UK asset manager, provides increased scale and diversification into attractive product areas, and creates stronger future growth prospects for the business," Jupiter Chief Executive Andrew Formica said in a statement.

Jupiter will take on around 29 million pounds in Merian debt and will also pay a further 20 million pounds to Merian shareholders if certain targets are hit. After completion, Merian investors will own around 17% of Jupiter's share capital.

By Simon Jessop

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 377 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Finance 2019 201 M
Yield 2019 6,29%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,18x
EV / Sales2020 4,28x
Capitalization 1 778 M
Chart JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Fund Management plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 350,47  GBp
Last Close Price 396,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 4,61%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew James Formica Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elisabeth Patricia Airey Independent Chairman
Wayne Mepham Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Henry Bonham Carter Vice Chairman
Jonathon Roderick Alan Bond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC-3.15%2 316
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.12.53%42 835
LEGAL & GENERAL5.08%24 629
KKR & CO. INC.14.98%18 783
AMUNDI9.94%16 734
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-6.24%12 104
