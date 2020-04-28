Jupiter Mines : Declares Final Dividend

JUPITER DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to announce its final dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2020 ("FY2020") of $0.0075 (unfranked). The dividend record date is 7 May, and the dividend will be paid on 21 May. Jupiter's final FY2020 dividend provides shareholders a total yield of 14.8%1 and a payout ratio of almost 92%, well above its stated 70% dividend policy.

For FY2020, Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Pty Limited ("Tshipi") distributed ZAR2.015 billion in dividends. Despite a challenging second half of the financial year, Tshipi remained profitable. This again demonstrates the cash generation potential of Tshipi, and the lucrative yielding dividend payment ability of Jupiter throughout the cycle, as per the table below.

Financial H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 H1 H2 Total Period FY2017 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2019 FY2019 FY20 FY2020 Tshipi ore 0.96 1.31 1.56 1.78 1.87 1.64 1.73 1.68 12.53 sales (mt) Average manganese 3.05 5.68 3.98 5.50 6.25 5.42 4.97 4.18 4.80 price (US$) 2 Payout to shareholders - 70.6 31.8 51.1 97.9 49.0 78.4 14.7 393.5 ($m) Yield (%) 3 Unlisted 14.1 8.2 11.9 2.91 47.1

Given the scale of operations, low operating costs, lean overhead structure, and no debt in either company, Tshipi and hence Jupiter stand in an enviable position to benefit for decades to come from Tshipi's large mining reserves; and indeed also to benefit in the shorter term as operations in South African return to full production from 1 May.

For, and on behalf of the Board,

Priyank Thapliyal

Director and Chief Executive Officer