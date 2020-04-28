Log in
Jupiter Mines : Declares Final Dividend

04/28/2020 | 06:53pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

29 April 2020

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Phone: +61 8 9346 5500

Email: investorrelations@ jupitermines.com

Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Hans Mende

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

JUPITER DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to announce its final dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2020 ("FY2020") of $0.0075 (unfranked). The dividend record date is 7 May, and the dividend will be paid on 21 May. Jupiter's final FY2020 dividend provides shareholders a total yield of 14.8%1 and a payout ratio of almost 92%, well above its stated 70% dividend policy.

For FY2020, Tshipi é Ntle Manganese Mining Pty Limited ("Tshipi") distributed ZAR2.015 billion in dividends. Despite a challenging second half of the financial year, Tshipi remained profitable. This again demonstrates the cash generation potential of Tshipi, and the lucrative yielding dividend payment ability of Jupiter throughout the cycle, as per the table below.

Financial

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

H1

H2

Total

Period

FY2017

FY2017

FY2018

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

FY20

FY2020

Tshipi ore

0.96

1.31

1.56

1.78

1.87

1.64

1.73

1.68

12.53

sales (mt)

Average

manganese

3.05

5.68

3.98

5.50

6.25

5.42

4.97

4.18

4.80

price (US$) 2

Payout to

shareholders

-

70.6

31.8

51.1

97.9

49.0

78.4

14.7

393.5

($m)

Yield (%) 3

Unlisted

14.1

8.2

11.9

2.91

47.1

Given the scale of operations, low operating costs, lean overhead structure, and no debt in either company, Tshipi and hence Jupiter stand in an enviable position to benefit for decades to come from Tshipi's large mining reserves; and indeed also to benefit in the shorter term as operations in South African return to full production from 1 May.

For, and on behalf of the Board,

Priyank Thapliyal

Director and Chief Executive Officer

  1. Yield based on closing share price as at 28 April 2020.
  2. Metal Bulletin FOB per dmtu, 37% Port Elizabeth
  3. Yield based on closing share price on date of each dividend declaration.

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 22:52:09 UTC
