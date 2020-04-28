Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Jupiter Mines Limited    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/28
0.26 AUD   +1.96%
06:53pJUPITER MINES : Declares Final Dividend
PU
06:53pJUPITER MINES : Dividend/Distribution - JMS
PU
04/27JUPITER MINES : Tshipi to Return to Full Operations
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jupiter Mines : Dividend/Distribution - JMS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 06:53pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

JUPITER MINES LIMITED.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

JMS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 29, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.00750000

Ex Date

Wednesday May 6, 2020

Record Date

Thursday May 7, 2020

Payment Date

Thursday May 21, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

JUPITER MINES LIMITED.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

51105991740

1.3

ASX issuer code

JMS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 29, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

JMS

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday February 29, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday May 7, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday May 6, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday May 21, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.00750000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.00750000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00750000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 22:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JUPITER MINES LIMITED
06:53pJUPITER MINES : Declares Final Dividend
PU
06:53pJUPITER MINES : Dividend/Distribution - JMS
PU
04/27JUPITER MINES : Tshipi to Return to Full Operations
AQ
04/27JUPITER MINES : Tshipi to Return to Full Operations
PU
04/15JUPITER MINES : Update on Tshipi Operations and South Africa Lockdown
AQ
04/14JUPITER MINES : Update on Tshipi Operations and South Africa Lockdown
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 55,4 M
Yield 2020 24,0%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 -
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 509 M
Chart JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,43  AUD
Last Close Price 0,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 76,9%
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Gilbertson Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Melissa North Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Raymond Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUPITER MINES LIMITED-1.89%323
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.82%42 631
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.33%25 180
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-32.55%12 850
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.2.78%9 654
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.51%6 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group