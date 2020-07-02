Jupiter Mines : Manganese Marketing Update

LIMITED
JUPITER MANGANESE MARKETING UPDATE
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) announces that Johan Kriek, Jupiter's marketing executive, has stepped down from his role. Jupiter wishes to thank Johan for his valuable service during his tenure with Jupiter.
Jupiter's marketing and sales function will be taken over by Tracey Booth. Tracey has been a key part of Jupiter's marketing and sales operations for the past three years, establishing a wealth of knowledge and experience within the manganese industry.
