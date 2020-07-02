Jupiter Mines : Manganese Marketing Update

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

JUPITER MANGANESE MARKETING UPDATE

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) announces that Johan Kriek, Jupiter's marketing executive, has stepped down from his role. Jupiter wishes to thank Johan for his valuable service during his tenure with Jupiter.

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMSAnnouncement

2 July 2020

Registered Office: Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Phone: +61 8 9346 5500 Email:info@jupitermines.comWebsite: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Yeongjin Heo Hans Mende

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

 World class Tshipi Manganese Mine

 Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

Jupiter's marketing and sales function will be taken over by Tracey Booth. Tracey has been a key part of Jupiter's marketing and sales operations for the past three years, establishing a wealth of knowledge and experience within the manganese industry.

For, and on behalf of the Board,

Priyank Thapliyal

Director and Chief Executive Officer

1