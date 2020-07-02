Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Jupiter Mines Limited    JMS   AU0000005159

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

(JMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/01
0.275 AUD   -1.79%
04:44aJUPITER MINES : Manganese Marketing Update
PU
06/16JUPITER MINES : May 2020 Quarterly Report (Q1 FY2021)
PU
04/28JUPITER MINES : Declares Final Dividend
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jupiter Mines : Manganese Marketing Update

07/02/2020 | 04:44am EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

JUPITER MANGANESE MARKETING UPDATE

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter") (ASX: JMS) announces that Johan Kriek, Jupiter's marketing executive, has stepped down from his role. Jupiter wishes to thank Johan for his valuable service during his tenure with Jupiter.

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMSAnnouncement

2 July 2020

Registered Office: Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Phone: +61 8 9346 5500 Email:info@jupitermines.comWebsite: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Yeongjin Heo Hans Mende

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine

  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

Jupiter's marketing and sales function will be taken over by Tracey Booth. Tracey has been a key part of Jupiter's marketing and sales operations for the past three years, establishing a wealth of knowledge and experience within the manganese industry.

For, and on behalf of the Board,

Priyank Thapliyal

Director and Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:43:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 42,5 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 7,45%
Capitalization 513 M 354 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jupiter Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUPITER MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,41 AUD
Last Close Price 0,28 AUD
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Priyank Thapliyal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Gilbertson Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Melissa North Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Raymond Murray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUPITER MINES LIMITED-1.79%354
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.22%40 986
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-9.16%29 832
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.42%16 683
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-24.25%10 652
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-15.91%7 621
