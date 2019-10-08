Log in
JUPR MINE

(JMS)
10/08
0.385 AUD   +2.67%
10:31pJUPR MINE : Appointment of Hans Mende to Jupiter Board
PU
09:46pJUPR MINE : Initial Director's Notice - Hans Mende and Brian Beem
PU
09/09JUPR MINE : Tshipi Declares Further ZAR600m Dividend
AQ
News 
News

JUPR MINE : Appointment of Hans Mende to Jupiter Board

10/08/2019 | 10:31pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

9 October 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email: info@jupitermines.com Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Hans Mende

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

APPOINTMENT OF HANS MENDE

TO JUPITER BOARD

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter" or "the Company") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hans Mende as Non-Executive Director to the Jupiter Board, effective today.

Mr Mende is Executive Chairman of AMCI Group, which he co-founded in 1986. AMCI is a substantial shareholder of Jupiter.

Mr Mende has considerable experience in the global steel and coal industries, and within Australia and South Africa. He has served on the board of many resource companies and was a founder and former non-executive director of Whitehaven Coal. Mr Mende is currently director of ASX listed company White Energy Limited.

Mr Mende has appointed Brian Beem as his alternate. Mr Beem is Managing Director of AMCI Group and manages the majority of their private equity investments. Mr Beem has led numerous investments in AMCI portfolio companies and serves on several of their boards.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mr Hans Mende onto the Board. He is an accomplished businessman and entrepreneur, well acquainted with commodities and geographies important to Jupiter. I have no doubt he will contribute much to our Board discussions.

At the same time, I welcome Mr Brian Beem as Mr Mende's alternate. He is an experienced businessman in his own right. Our Board is strengthened by their combined presence".

Yours sincerely

Brian Gilbertson

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:30:10 UTC
