JUPR MINE : Appointment of Hans Mende to Jupiter Board

9 October 2019
APPOINTMENT OF HANS MENDE
TO JUPITER BOARD
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter" or "the Company") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hans Mende as Non-Executive Director to the Jupiter Board, effective today.
Mr Mende is Executive Chairman of AMCI Group, which he co-founded in 1986. AMCI is a substantial shareholder of Jupiter.
Mr Mende has considerable experience in the global steel and coal industries, and within Australia and South Africa. He has served on the board of many resource companies and was a founder and former non-executive director of Whitehaven Coal. Mr Mende is currently director of ASX listed company White Energy Limited.
Mr Mende has appointed Brian Beem as his alternate. Mr Beem is Managing Director of AMCI Group and manages the majority of their private equity investments. Mr Beem has led numerous investments in AMCI portfolio companies and serves on several of their boards.
"I am very pleased to welcome Mr Hans Mende onto the Board. He is an accomplished businessman and entrepreneur, well acquainted with commodities and geographies important to Jupiter. I have no doubt he will contribute much to our Board discussions.
At the same time, I welcome Mr Brian Beem as Mr Mende's alternate. He is an experienced businessman in his own right. Our Board is strengthened by their combined presence".
