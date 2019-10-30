JUPR MINE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder-Jupiter Mines Limited

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme JUPITER MINES LIMITED (COMPANY) ACN/ARSN ACN 105 991 740

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name: JUPITER MINES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 105 991 740

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 31/10/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on 31/05/2019

The previous notice was dated 31/05/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (4) Consideration Class (6) and number Person's change relevant interest given in relation of securities affected votes changed to change (5) affected 31/10/2019 Jupiter Mines Release of 298,804,044 N/A 298,804,044 298,804,044 Limited shares from voluntary escrow ORDINARY SHARES restrictions under voluntary escrow deeds, being 50% of the escrowed Shares referred to in the Company's notice of initial holder dated 17 April 2018 (Form 603 Notice). 3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Jupiter Mines Limited Level 10, 16 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, 6000

Signature