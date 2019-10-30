Log in
JUPR MINE

(JMS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/30
0.325 AUD   +4.84%
11:07pJUPR MINE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder-Jupiter Mines Limited
PU
06:12pJUPR MINE : Jupiter Half-Year Results and Dividend Declaration
PU
06:12pJUPR MINE : Notification of Dividend
PU
JUPR MINE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder-Jupiter Mines Limited

10/30/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

JUPITER MINES LIMITED (COMPANY)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 105 991 740

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name: JUPITER MINES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 105 991 740

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 31/10/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on 31/05/2019

The previous notice was dated

31/05/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration

Class (6) and number

Person's

change

relevant interest

given in relation

of securities affected

votes

changed

to change (5)

affected

31/10/2019

Jupiter Mines

Release of 298,804,044

N/A

298,804,044

298,804,044

Limited

shares from voluntary escrow

ORDINARY SHARES

restrictions under voluntary

escrow deeds, being 50% of

the escrowed Shares referred

to in the Company's notice of

initial holder dated 17 April

2018 (Form 603 Notice).

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Jupiter Mines Limited

Level 10, 16 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, 6000

Signature

print name

Capacity

Melissa North

Company Secretary

sign here

date

31/10/2019

wem 8980939_1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 03:06:05 UTC
