JUPR MINE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder-Jupiter Mines Limited

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
JUPITER MINES LIMITED (COMPANY)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 105 991 740
1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name: JUPITER MINES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 105 991 740
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 31/10/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on 31/05/2019
The previous notice was dated
31/05/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
31/10/2019
Jupiter Mines
Release of 298,804,044
N/A
298,804,044
298,804,044
Limited
shares from voluntary escrow
ORDINARY SHARES
escrow deeds, being 50% of
the escrowed Shares referred
to in the Company's notice of
initial holder dated 17 April
2018 (Form 603 Notice).
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Jupiter Mines Limited
Level 10, 16 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, 6000
Signature
print name
Capacity
Melissa North
Company Secretary
sign here
date
31/10/2019