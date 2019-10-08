Log in
JUPR MINE

(JMS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/08
0.385 AUD   +2.67%
JUPR MINE : Initial Director's Notice - Hans Mende and Brian Beem

10/08/2019

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity JUPITER MINES LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 750

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Date of appointment

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

NIL

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

AMCI EURO HOLDINGS B.V.

72,992,686 fully paid ordinary shares

("AMCI")

Hans Mende as trustee of the 2005

Kirmar Trust has greater than 20%

of the voting power in AMCI.

HJM JUPITER L.P.

107,113,430 fully paid ordinary shares

Hans Mende as trustee of the 2005

Kirmar Trust has greater than 20%

of the voting power in HJM Jupiter

L.P.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") between

AMCI and Pallinghurst Consolidated (Cayman)

Ltd (refer ASX Announcement 15 April 2019)

Nature of interest

Hans Mende as trustee of the 2005 Kirmar Trust

has greater than 20% of the voting power in

AMCI. AMCI holds a relevant interest by way of

a right to acquire 72,922,686 ordinary shares

pursuant to the SPA.

Name of registered holder

AMCI Euro Holdings B.V.

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

72,922,686 fully paid ordinary shares in Jupiter

interest relates

Mines Limited

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity JUPITER MINES LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 750

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Date of appointment

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

176,950 fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

interest

to the relevant interest.

NIL

NIL

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

NIL

Nature of interest

NOT APPLICABLE

Name of registered holder

NOT APPLICABLE

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

NOT APPLICABLE

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 01:45:08 UTC
