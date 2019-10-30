JUPR MINE : Jupiter Half-Year Results and Dividend Declaration
0
10/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT
JUPITER MINES
LIMITED
ABN 51 105 991 740
ASX: JMS
Announcement
31 October 2019
Registered Office:
Level 10
16 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Tel: +61 8 9346 5500
Fax: +61 8 9481 5933
Email: info@jupitermines.com
Website: www.jupitermines.com
Directors & Officers:
Brian Gilbertson
Paul Murray
Andrew Bell
Priyank Thapliyal
Yeongjin Heo
Hans Mende
Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)
Melissa North
Issued Capital:
Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033
Current Assets:
World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects
JUPITER HALF-YEAR RESULTS
AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter" or "the Company") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to release its consolidated financial results for the half-year period ended 31 August 2019 ("HY2020").
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
HY2020 ($m)
HY2019 ($m)
Share of Tshipi net profit after tax
74.7
107.7
Revenue & other income
6.6
6.8
Consolidated net profit after tax
69.2
108.2
Consolidated cash position
76.6
15.5
Basic earnings ($ per share)
0.0353
0.0556
Half-year interim dividend ($ per share)
0.04
0.05
Pay-out ratio (%)
90.7
92.6
Yield (%) 1
12.3
15.4
Total cash distributed to shareholders 2
378.8
251.5
TSHIPI HIGHLIGHTS (100% BASIS)
HY2020
HY2019
Sales (million tonnes)
1.73
1.87
Production (million tonnes)
1.77
1.78
Average cost/tonne (FOB, ZAR / dmtu)
31.60
29.38
Revenue (ZAR million, gross)
4,670
5,323
Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation
2,352
3,202
(ZAR million)
Net profit after tax (ZAR million)
1,506
2,087
Net cash from operating activities (ZAR million)
1,798
2,590
Tshipi has returned dividends to Jupiter of ZAR830 million relating to HY2020, versus ZAR948 millon for HY2019. The decrease can be mainly attributed to a softening of manganese prices. Despite this, Tshipi has maintained high levels of cash generation supported by continued low operating costs.
Whilst the recent decline in average manganese price is noted, the Jupiter Board has declared an interim half-year dividend of $0.04 per share. Jupiter remains committed to distributing almost all cash received from Tshipi, achieving a payout ratio of over 90% with this dividend, and a 12% yield for its shareholders.
"The focus for the team is to deliver tonnes and control costs. The work on cost optimisation initiatives continue, which is especially pertinent in this low manganese price environment", said Jupiter's CEO, Priyank Thapliyal. "Jupiter's 12% yield compares very favourably to other low corporate yields and yield curves globally."
The interim dividend record date is 7 November and the dividend will be paid on 21 November.
Notes:
Yield is based on closing share price on 30 October 2019 of $0.325 and relates to each half-year period only.
Total cash distributed to Jupiter shareholders since 2017, inclusive of distributions by way of share buy-backs and dividends. HY2020 figure includes dividend to be paid on 21 November 2019.
1
JUPITER MINES LIMITED
HALF YEAR REPORT
APPENDIX 4D
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019
(PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018)
Name of Entity
Jupiter Mines Limited
ABN
51 105 991 740
1. Details of current and prior reporting period
Current Period
1 March 2019 to 31 August 2019 (HY2020)
Prior Period
1 March 2018 to 31 August 2018 (HY2019)
2.
Results for announcement to
the market
HY2020 A$m
HY2019 A$m
% change
A$m change
2.1 Revenue
6.3
6.5
(3%)
(0.2)
2.2
Profit after taxation
69.2
108.2
(36%)
(39.0)
2.3 Net profit for the period
attributable to owners of the
69.2
108.2
(36%)
(39.0)
Company
2.4 Dividend distributions
Amount per
security A$
Franked amount
per security A$
0.0251
Nil
0.0402
Nil
1 Final FY2019 dividend declared on
19 February 2019 and paid on 21
May 2019. Total dividend paid $48,974,776. The dividend was wholly
conduit foreign sourced income.
2 The Directors declared an interim unfranked dividend of 4 cents per
ordinary share in respect of HY2020 on 30 October 2019. Accordingly,
this dividend is not provided for in the balance sheet as at 31 August
2019. Record date for determining an entitlement to receipt of the
interim dividend is 7 November 2019 and will be paid on 21 November
2019. The dividend is wholly conduit foreign sourced income.
3.
Consolidated statement of
profit or loss and other
Refer Interim Financial Report
comprehensive income
4.
Consolidated statement of
Refer Interim Financial Report
financial position
5.
Consolidated statement of
Refer Interim Financial Report
changes in equity
6.
Consolidated statement of
Refer Interim Financial Report
cash flows
7.
Details of dividends or
Dividends - refer to 2.4 above and Note 17 of Interim Financial Report
distributions
8. Net asset backing per
Current Period A$
Prior Period A$
ordinary security
0.24
0.27
9.
Control gained over entities
N/A
during the period
10.
Details of associate and joint
Refer Note 8 of Interim Financial Report
venture entities
11.
Other significant
See Notes to Interim Financial Report
information
12.
Accounting Standards used
International Financial Reporting Standards
by foreign entities
13.
Commentary on the result
See Review of Operations of Interim Financial Report
for the period
14.
Status of audit or review
The accounts have been reviewed.
15.
Dispute or qualification -
N/A
accounts not yet audited
16.
Qualifications of
N/A
audit/review
Appendix 4D
2
JUPITER MINES LIMITED
ABN 51 105 991 740
AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019
CONTENTS
PAGE(S)
Directors' Report
2-7
Auditor's Independence Declaration
8
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
9
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
10
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
11
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
12
Notes to the Financial Statements
13-23
Directors' Declaration
24
Independent Auditor's Review Report
25-26
Interim Financial Report
1
