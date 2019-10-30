JUPR MINE : Jupiter Half-Year Results and Dividend Declaration

JUPITER HALF-YEAR RESULTS

AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter" or "the Company") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to release its consolidated financial results for the half-year period ended 31 August 2019 ("HY2020").

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS HY2020 ($m) HY2019 ($m) Share of Tshipi net profit after tax 74.7 107.7 Revenue & other income 6.6 6.8 Consolidated net profit after tax 69.2 108.2 Consolidated cash position 76.6 15.5 Basic earnings ($ per share) 0.0353 0.0556 Half-year interim dividend ($ per share) 0.04 0.05 Pay-out ratio (%) 90.7 92.6 Yield (%) 1 12.3 15.4 Total cash distributed to shareholders 2 378.8 251.5

TSHIPI HIGHLIGHTS (100% BASIS) HY2020 HY2019 Sales (million tonnes) 1.73 1.87 Production (million tonnes) 1.77 1.78 Average cost/tonne (FOB, ZAR / dmtu) 31.60 29.38 Revenue (ZAR million, gross) 4,670 5,323 Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation 2,352 3,202 (ZAR million) Net profit after tax (ZAR million) 1,506 2,087 Net cash from operating activities (ZAR million) 1,798 2,590

Tshipi has returned dividends to Jupiter of ZAR830 million relating to HY2020, versus ZAR948 millon for HY2019. The decrease can be mainly attributed to a softening of manganese prices. Despite this, Tshipi has maintained high levels of cash generation supported by continued low operating costs.

Whilst the recent decline in average manganese price is noted, the Jupiter Board has declared an interim half-year dividend of $0.04 per share. Jupiter remains committed to distributing almost all cash received from Tshipi, achieving a payout ratio of over 90% with this dividend, and a 12% yield for its shareholders.

"The focus for the team is to deliver tonnes and control costs. The work on cost optimisation initiatives continue, which is especially pertinent in this low manganese price environment", said Jupiter's CEO, Priyank Thapliyal. "Jupiter's 12% yield compares very favourably to other low corporate yields and yield curves globally."

The interim dividend record date is 7 November and the dividend will be paid on 21 November.

Notes:

Yield is based on closing share price on 30 October 2019 of $0.325 and relates to each half-year period only. Total cash distributed to Jupiter shareholders since 2017, inclusive of distributions by way of share buy-backs and dividends. HY2020 figure includes dividend to be paid on 21 November 2019.

1