JUPR MINE

(JMS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/30
0.325 AUD   +4.84%
JUPR MINE : Jupiter Half-Year Results and Dividend Declaration
PU
06:12pJUPR MINE : Notification of Dividend
PU
10/18JUPR MINE : Jupiter Mines Limited - Release of Securities from Escrow
AQ
JUPR MINE : Jupiter Half-Year Results and Dividend Declaration

10/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

31 October 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email: info@jupitermines.com

Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Hans Mende

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

JUPITER HALF-YEAR RESULTS

AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Jupiter" or "the Company") (ASX: JMS) is pleased to release its consolidated financial results for the half-year period ended 31 August 2019 ("HY2020").

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

HY2020 ($m)

HY2019 ($m)

Share of Tshipi net profit after tax

74.7

107.7

Revenue & other income

6.6

6.8

Consolidated net profit after tax

69.2

108.2

Consolidated cash position

76.6

15.5

Basic earnings ($ per share)

0.0353

0.0556

Half-year interim dividend ($ per share)

0.04

0.05

Pay-out ratio (%)

90.7

92.6

Yield (%) 1

12.3

15.4

Total cash distributed to shareholders 2

378.8

251.5

TSHIPI HIGHLIGHTS (100% BASIS)

HY2020

HY2019

Sales (million tonnes)

1.73

1.87

Production (million tonnes)

1.77

1.78

Average cost/tonne (FOB, ZAR / dmtu)

31.60

29.38

Revenue (ZAR million, gross)

4,670

5,323

Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation

2,352

3,202

(ZAR million)

Net profit after tax (ZAR million)

1,506

2,087

Net cash from operating activities (ZAR million)

1,798

2,590

Tshipi has returned dividends to Jupiter of ZAR830 million relating to HY2020, versus ZAR948 millon for HY2019. The decrease can be mainly attributed to a softening of manganese prices. Despite this, Tshipi has maintained high levels of cash generation supported by continued low operating costs.

Whilst the recent decline in average manganese price is noted, the Jupiter Board has declared an interim half-year dividend of $0.04 per share. Jupiter remains committed to distributing almost all cash received from Tshipi, achieving a payout ratio of over 90% with this dividend, and a 12% yield for its shareholders.

"The focus for the team is to deliver tonnes and control costs. The work on cost optimisation initiatives continue, which is especially pertinent in this low manganese price environment", said Jupiter's CEO, Priyank Thapliyal. "Jupiter's 12% yield compares very favourably to other low corporate yields and yield curves globally."

The interim dividend record date is 7 November and the dividend will be paid on 21 November.

Notes:

  1. Yield is based on closing share price on 30 October 2019 of $0.325 and relates to each half-year period only.
  2. Total cash distributed to Jupiter shareholders since 2017, inclusive of distributions by way of share buy-backs and dividends. HY2020 figure includes dividend to be paid on 21 November 2019.

1

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

HALF YEAR REPORT

APPENDIX 4D

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

(PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018)

Name of Entity

Jupiter Mines Limited

ABN

51 105 991 740

1. Details of current and prior reporting period

Current Period

1 March 2019 to 31 August 2019 (HY2020)

Prior Period

1 March 2018 to 31 August 2018 (HY2019)

2.

Results for announcement to

the market

HY2020 A$m

HY2019 A$m

% change

A$m change

2.1 Revenue

6.3

6.5

(3%)

(0.2)

2.2

Profit after taxation

69.2

108.2

(36%)

(39.0)

2.3 Net profit for the period

attributable to owners of the

69.2

108.2

(36%)

(39.0)

Company

2.4 Dividend distributions

Amount per

security A$

Franked amount

per security A$

0.0251

Nil

0.0402

Nil

1 Final FY2019 dividend declared on

19 February 2019 and paid on 21

May 2019. Total dividend paid $48,974,776. The dividend was wholly

conduit foreign sourced income.

2 The Directors declared an interim unfranked dividend of 4 cents per

ordinary share in respect of HY2020 on 30 October 2019. Accordingly,

this dividend is not provided for in the balance sheet as at 31 August

2019. Record date for determining an entitlement to receipt of the

interim dividend is 7 November 2019 and will be paid on 21 November

2019. The dividend is wholly conduit foreign sourced income.

3.

Consolidated statement of

profit or loss and other

Refer Interim Financial Report

comprehensive income

4.

Consolidated statement of

Refer Interim Financial Report

financial position

5.

Consolidated statement of

Refer Interim Financial Report

changes in equity

6.

Consolidated statement of

Refer Interim Financial Report

cash flows

7.

Details of dividends or

Dividends - refer to 2.4 above and Note 17 of Interim Financial Report

distributions

8. Net asset backing per

Current Period A$

Prior Period A$

ordinary security

0.24

0.27

9.

Control gained over entities

N/A

during the period

10.

Details of associate and joint

Refer Note 8 of Interim Financial Report

venture entities

11.

Other significant

See Notes to Interim Financial Report

information

12.

Accounting Standards used

International Financial Reporting Standards

by foreign entities

13.

Commentary on the result

See Review of Operations of Interim Financial Report

for the period

14.

Status of audit or review

The accounts have been reviewed.

15.

Dispute or qualification -

N/A

accounts not yet audited

16.

Qualifications of

N/A

audit/review

Appendix 4D

2

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

AND ITS CONTROLLED ENTITIES

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

CONTENTS

PAGE(S)

Directors' Report

2-7

Auditor's Independence Declaration

8

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

9

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

10

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

11

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

12

Notes to the Financial Statements

13-23

Directors' Declaration

24

Independent Auditor's Review Report

25-26

Interim Financial Report

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:11 UTC
