JUPR MINE

(JMS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/30
0.325 AUD   +4.84%
06:12pJUPR MINE : Jupiter Half-Year Results and Dividend Declaration
PU
06:12pJUPR MINE : Notification of Dividend
PU
10/18JUPR MINE : Jupiter Mines Limited - Release of Securities from Escrow
AQ
JUPR MINE : Notification of Dividend

10/30/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

JUPITER MINES LIMITED.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

JMS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday October 31, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.04000000

Ex Date

Wednesday November 6, 2019

Record Date

Thursday November 7, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday November 21, 2019

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

JUPITER MINES LIMITED.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

51105991740

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

JMS

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday October 31, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

JMS

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday August 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday November 7, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday November 6, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday November 21, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.04000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.04000000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.04000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:11:11 UTC
