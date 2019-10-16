JUPR MINE : Release of Securities from Escrow

RELEASE OF SECURITIES FROM ESCROW

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A, Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX: JMS) advises that on or about 31 October 2019, 298,804,044 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow, upon release of the Company's half-year financial statements for the period ended 31 August 2019.

The shares have been subject to escrow since the Company's admission to the official list of the ASX and are held by shareholders who sold down holdings at the time of the Company's Initial Public Offering. After this release, there will be no further shares held in voluntary escrow.

Please see below details of the escrowed shares to be released:

Escrowed shareholder No. of escrowed shares to be released Pallinghurst Consolidated (Cayman) Limited 72,922,686 POSCO Australia GP Pty Ltd 56,022,160 HJM Jupiter L.P. 49,131,714 FRK Jupiter L.P. 46,703,227 EMG Jupiter L.P. 42,723,031 POSCO Australia Pty Ltd 11,474,076 Priyank Thapliyal 10,564,693 Red Rock Resources plc 9,262,457 Total 298,804,044

Yours sincerely

Melissa North

Company Secretary