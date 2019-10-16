Log in
JUPR MINE : Release of Securities from Escrow

10/16/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

Announcement

17 October 2019

Registered Office:

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Phone: +61 8 9346 5500

Email: info@jupitermines.com

Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors & Officers:

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray

Andrew Bell

Priyank Thapliyal

Yeongjin Heo

Hans Mende

Brian Beem (alternate to Hans Mende)

Melissa North

Issued Capital:

Ordinary shares: 1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine
  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

RELEASE OF SECURITIES FROM ESCROW

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10A, Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX: JMS) advises that on or about 31 October 2019, 298,804,044 fully paid ordinary shares will be released from voluntary escrow, upon release of the Company's half-year financial statements for the period ended 31 August 2019.

The shares have been subject to escrow since the Company's admission to the official list of the ASX and are held by shareholders who sold down holdings at the time of the Company's Initial Public Offering. After this release, there will be no further shares held in voluntary escrow.

Please see below details of the escrowed shares to be released:

Escrowed shareholder

No. of escrowed shares to

be released

Pallinghurst Consolidated (Cayman) Limited

72,922,686

POSCO Australia GP Pty Ltd

56,022,160

HJM Jupiter L.P.

49,131,714

FRK Jupiter L.P.

46,703,227

EMG Jupiter L.P.

42,723,031

POSCO Australia Pty Ltd

11,474,076

Priyank Thapliyal

10,564,693

Red Rock Resources plc

9,262,457

Total

298,804,044

Yours sincerely

Melissa North

Company Secretary

1

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:38:01 UTC
