Just Eat

JUST EAT (JE.)
10/05 05:30:00 pm
646.4 GBp   -0.86%
Just Eat : BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

10/05/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:5 October 2018

Just Eat plc ('the Company'), as required by the rules of UK Listing Authority, notifies the following routine information regarding the Company's existing block listing arrangements in connection with its employee share schemes and the awards granted under these in the past:

Name of applicant:

Just Eat plc

Name of scheme:

Just Eat Sharesave Scheme

Period of return:

From:

6 April 2018

To:

5 October 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

302,978 ordinary shares of £0.01

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

280,000

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

5,682

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

577,296

Name of applicant:

Just Eat plc

Name of scheme:

Company Share Option Plan

Period of return:

From:

6 April 2018

To:

5 October 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,083,169 ordinary shares of £0.01

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

269,923

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

813,246

Name of applicant:

Just Eat plc

Name of scheme:

Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) Scheme

Period of return:

From:

6 April 2018

To:

5 October 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

5,076 ordinary shares of £0.01

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

5,076

Name of applicant:

Just Eat plc

Name of scheme:

Just Eat International Share Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

6 April 2018

To:

5 October 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

4,613 ordinary shares of £0.01

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,613

Name of applicant:

Just Eat plc

Name of scheme:

Just Eat Performance Share Plan

Period of return:

From:

6 April 2018

To:

5 October 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

5,209,704

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

488,018

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,721,686

For further information please contact:

Tony Hunter

Company Secretary

Just Eat plc+ 44 (0) 207 603 1515

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:42:03 UTC
