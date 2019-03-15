Log in
Just Eat : Share Awards

03/15/2019 | 03:49am EDT

15 March 2019

Just Eat plc

('Just Eat', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

SHARE AWARDS

Just Eat (LSE: JE),a leading globalmarketplace for takeaway food delivery, announces that its Executive Directors were yesterday granted the following nil-price share awardsover ordinary shares of £0.01 eachin the Company ('Shares') as follows:

Performance Share Awards

Performance share awards were granted under the Just Eat Performance Share Plan over the Company's Shares as follows:

Director

Position

Number of Share Awards Granted

Peter Duffy

Interim Chief Executive Officer

76,657

Paul Harrison

Chief Financial Officer

122,651

These awards will generally vest three years from the date of grant, subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions.

Deferred Bonus Awards

Deferred bonus awards, relating to the performance related annual bonus earned for 2018, were granted under the Just Eat Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2018 ('DSBP') over the Company's Shares as follows:

Director

Position

Number of Share Awards Granted

Paul Harrison

Chief Financial Officer

28,372

The number of Shares granted is equivalent to the relevant proportion of the 2018 annual bonus deferred, calculated on the basis of the five day average middle market quotation (as derived from the Daily Official List) on the five dealing days preceding the date of grant. Subject to the rules of the DSBP, these Shares will generally vest at the rate of one-third per annum commencing on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

For further information, please contact:

Just Eat

Tony Hunter, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7603 1515

For media enquiries, please contact:

Brunswick Group LLP

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

David Litterick, Chris Buscombe

About Just Eat:

Just Eat plc (LSE: JE) operates a leading global marketplace for takeaway food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for over 25 million customers and over 100,000 restaurant partners across the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Peter Duffy

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Just Eat plc

LEI

213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc

Identification code

GB00BKX5CN86

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Performance Share Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £

Volume(s)

0.00

76,657

Aggregated

N/A single transaction

Date of the transaction

14 March 2019

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Paul Harrison

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Just Eat plc

LEI

213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc

Identification code

GB00BKX5CN86

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Performance Share Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £

Volume(s)

0.00

122,651

Aggregated

N/A single transaction

Date of the transaction

14 March 2019

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Paul Harrison

2.

Reason for the Notification

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Just Eat plc

LEI

213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc

Identification code

GB00BKX5CN86

Nature of the Transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2018

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £

Volume(s)

0.00

28,372

Aggregated

N/A single transaction

Date of the transaction

14 March 2019

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 07:48:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
