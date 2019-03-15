Just Eat : Share Awards

15 March 2019

Just Eat plc

('Just Eat', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

SHARE AWARDS

Just Eat (LSE: JE),a leading globalmarketplace for takeaway food delivery, announces that its Executive Directors were yesterday granted the following nil-price share awardsover ordinary shares of £0.01 eachin the Company ('Shares') as follows:

Performance Share Awards

Performance share awards were granted under the Just Eat Performance Share Plan over the Company's Shares as follows:

Director Position Number of Share Awards Granted Peter Duffy Interim Chief Executive Officer 76,657 Paul Harrison Chief Financial Officer 122,651

These awards will generally vest three years from the date of grant, subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions.

Deferred Bonus Awards

Deferred bonus awards, relating to the performance related annual bonus earned for 2018, were granted under the Just Eat Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2018 ('DSBP') over the Company's Shares as follows:

Director Position Number of Share Awards Granted Paul Harrison Chief Financial Officer 28,372

The number of Shares granted is equivalent to the relevant proportion of the 2018 annual bonus deferred, calculated on the basis of the five day average middle market quotation (as derived from the Daily Official List) on the five dealing days preceding the date of grant. Subject to the rules of the DSBP, these Shares will generally vest at the rate of one-third per annum commencing on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Peter Duffy 2. Reason for the Notification Position/Status Interim Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Just Eat plc LEI 213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc Identification code GB00BKX5CN86 Nature of the Transaction Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Performance Share Plan Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £ Volume(s) 0.00 76,657 Aggregated N/A single transaction Date of the transaction 14 March 2019 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Paul Harrison 2. Reason for the Notification Position/Status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Just Eat plc LEI 213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02 4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc Identification code GB00BKX5CN86 Nature of the Transaction Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Performance Share Plan Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £ Volume(s) 0.00 122,651 Aggregated N/A single transaction Date of the transaction 14 March 2019 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue