Just Eat : Share Awards

15 March 2019
Just Eat plc
('Just Eat', the 'Company' or the 'Group')
SHARE AWARDS
Just Eat (LSE: JE),a leading globalmarketplace for takeaway food delivery, announces that its Executive Directors were yesterday granted the following nil-price share awardsover ordinary shares of £0.01 eachin the Company ('Shares') as follows:
Performance Share Awards
Performance share awards were granted under the Just Eat Performance Share Plan over the Company's Shares as follows:
|
Director
|
Position
|
Number of Share Awards Granted
|
Peter Duffy
|
Interim Chief Executive Officer
|
76,657
|
Paul Harrison
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
122,651
These awards will generally vest three years from the date of grant, subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions.
Deferred Bonus Awards
Deferred bonus awards, relating to the performance related annual bonus earned for 2018, were granted under the Just Eat Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2018 ('DSBP') over the Company's Shares as follows:
|
Director
|
Position
|
Number of Share Awards Granted
|
Paul Harrison
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
28,372
The number of Shares granted is equivalent to the relevant proportion of the 2018 annual bonus deferred, calculated on the basis of the five day average middle market quotation (as derived from the Daily Official List) on the five dealing days preceding the date of grant. Subject to the rules of the DSBP, these Shares will generally vest at the rate of one-third per annum commencing on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
For further information, please contact:
|
Just Eat
|
|
Tony Hunter, Company Secretary
|
+44 (0) 20 7603 1515
|
|
For media enquiries, please contact:
|
Brunswick Group LLP
|
+44 (0) 20 7404 5959
|
David Litterick, Chris Buscombe
|
About Just Eat:
Just Eat plc (LSE: JE) operates a leading global marketplace for takeaway food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for over 25 million customers and over 100,000 restaurant partners across the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name
|
Peter Duffy
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
|
Position/Status
|
Interim Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Name
|
Just Eat plc
|
|
LEI
|
213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BKX5CN86
|
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Performance Share Plan
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) £
|
Volume(s)
|
0.00
|
76,657
|
|
Aggregated
|
N/A single transaction
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 March 2019
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name
|
Paul Harrison
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Name
|
Just Eat plc
|
|
LEI
|
213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BKX5CN86
|
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Performance Share Plan
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) £
|
Volume(s)
|
0.00
|
122,651
|
|
Aggregated
|
N/A single transaction
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 March 2019
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
|
Name
|
Paul Harrison
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
Name
|
Just Eat plc
|
|
LEI
|
213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Just Eat plc
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BKX5CN86
|
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Grant of nil cost options under the Just Eat plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2018
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s) £
|
Volume(s)
|
0.00
|
28,372
|
|
Aggregated
|
N/A single transaction
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 March 2019
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue