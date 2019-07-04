Log in
JUST EAT : Notification of Director's Other Appointments
PU
01:21aJUST EAT : Asda and Just Eat launch grocery delivery service
AQ
06/24JUST EAT : Non-Executive Director Appointment
PU
Just Eat : Notification of Director's Other Appointments

07/04/2019 | 04:13am EDT

4 July 2019

Just Eat plc

('Just Eat' or the 'Company')

Notification of Director's Other Appointments

Helen Weir appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Superdry Plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Just Eat plc (LSE: JE.), a leading global marketplace for takeaway food delivery, reports that Helen Weir, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Superdry Plc with effect from 11 July 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Just Eat

Chris Dyett, Natalia Dyett, Investor Relations +44 (0) 797 497 4690

Ellen Freeth, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7738 076 817

For media enquiries, please contact:

Brunswick Group LLP +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Sarah West, David Litterick, James Baker

About Just Eat:

Just Eat plc (LSE: JE) operates a leading global hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for over 26 million customers and more than 100,000 Restaurant Partners across the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:12:03 UTC
