JUST EAT PLC

Just Ea : Just Eat

08/05/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

FTSE has noted the terms of the recommended all-share combination of Takeaway.com(Netherlands, BYQ7HZ6, GEIS Small Cap) and Just Eat (UK, BKX5CN8, GEIS Mid Cap, FTSE 100), as detailed in the notice issued by Takeaway.comtoday, which includes the following points:

· The resulting enlarged company, provisionally titled Just Eat Takeaway.comN.V, will be incorporated in The Netherlands.

· The enlarged company intends to seek approval for listing and admission to trading on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.

· Subject to the scheme of arrangement becoming effective, Just Eat Takeaway.comN.V will seek to delist from Euronext Amsterdam as soon as practicable under its regulations and Dutch Law (envisaged to occur shortly after the enlarged company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange for a period of 12 months).

· Just Eat Takeaway.comN.V intends to adhere to the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code, pre-emption rights and the UK Takeover Code as far as practicable.

In line with the FTSE Nationality rules and on the basis that the delisting from Euronext Amsterdam will result in Just Eat Takeaway.comN.V retaining a sole premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, FTSE proposes to assign the enlarged company a UK nationality for FTSE index inclusion purposes. The company's nationality assignment may be reviewed in the event that delisting from Euronext Amsterdam does not occur as envisaged.

It is therefore currently anticipated that subject to the scheme of arrangement becoming effective, Just Eat Takeaway.comN.V would be eligible to replace Just Eat plc in the FTSE UK Index Series and be included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series as a UK constituent.

FTSE will issue a further notice once the details of the scheme timetable become known.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 17:29:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 046 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 24,4 M
Finance 2019 232 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 143x
P/E ratio 2020 52,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 5 001 M
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 829,13  GBp
Last Close Price 736,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Blair Group Chief Operating Officer
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Fanton Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC25.49%6 063
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD13.02%431 379
NETFLIX19.12%139 595
NASPERS LIMITED25.39%102 997
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA35.22%27 585
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR6.81%23 088
