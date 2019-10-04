Just Eat : Block listing 6 monthly announcement

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:4 October 2019

Just Eat plc ('the Company'), as required by the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, notifies the following routine information regarding the Company's existing block listing arrangements in connection with its employee share schemes and the awards granted under these in the past:

Name of applicant: Just Eat plc Name of scheme: Just Eat Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 6 April 2019 To: 4 October 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 285,956 ordinary shares of £0.01 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 29,773 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 256,183

Name of applicant: Just Eat plc Name of scheme: Company Share Option Plan Period of return: From: 6 April 2019 To: 4 October 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 732,810 ordinary shares of £0.01 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 333,142 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 399,668

Name of applicant: Just Eat plc Name of scheme: Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) Scheme Period of return: From: 6 April 2019 To: 4 October 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 5,076 ordinary shares of £0.01 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): - Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 5,076

Name of applicant: Just Eat plc Name of scheme: Just Eat International Share Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 6 April 2019 To: 4 October 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,613

ordinary shares of £0.01 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): - Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 4,613

Name of applicant: Just Eat plc Name of scheme: Just Eat Performance Share Plan Period of return: From: 6 April 2019 To: 4 October 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,211,595 ordinary shares of £0.01 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): - Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 392,818 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 3,818,777

For further information please contact:

Stephen Williams

Deputy Company Secretary

Just Eat plc+ 44 (0) 203 667 6918