Just Eat : Block listing 6 monthly announcement

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:4 October 2019
Just Eat plc ('the Company'), as required by the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, notifies the following routine information regarding the Company's existing block listing arrangements in connection with its employee share schemes and the awards granted under these in the past:
|
Name of applicant:
|
Just Eat plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Just Eat Sharesave Scheme
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
6 April 2019
|
To:
|
4 October 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
285,956 ordinary shares of £0.01
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
-
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
29,773
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
256,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of applicant:
|
Just Eat plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Company Share Option Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
6 April 2019
|
To:
|
4 October 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
732,810 ordinary shares of £0.01
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
-
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
333,142
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
399,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of applicant:
|
Just Eat plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) Scheme
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
6 April 2019
|
To:
|
4 October 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
5,076 ordinary shares of £0.01
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
-
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
-
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
5,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of applicant:
|
Just Eat plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Just Eat International Share Incentive Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
6 April 2019
|
To:
|
4 October 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
4,613
ordinary shares of £0.01
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
-
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
-
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
4,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of applicant:
|
Just Eat plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Just Eat Performance Share Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
6 April 2019
|
To:
|
4 October 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
4,211,595 ordinary shares of £0.01
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
-
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
392,818
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
3,818,777
|
|
|
|
|
For further information please contact:
Stephen Williams
Deputy Company Secretary
Just Eat plc+ 44 (0) 203 667 6918
Disclaimer
JUST EAT plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:16:08 UTC