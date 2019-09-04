Log in
Just Eat : Form 8.3 - Just Eat plc

09/04/2019 | 02:12am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Light Street Capital Management, LLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Just Eat, Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

September 3, 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

7,409,407

1.09

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

7,409,407

1.09

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary shares

Sale

331,772

£7.5185

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

Nature of dealing

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

09/02/2019

Contact name:

Theo Robins

Telephone number:

650-234-1640

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005792/en/

Light Street Capital Management, LLC

Source: Light Street Capital Management, LLC

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 06:11:07 UTC
