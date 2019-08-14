Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS

(OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code') (a) Name of exempt principal trader: BofA Securities Europe SA (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Just Eat PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Takeaway.com NV (d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latestpracticable date prior to the disclosure 13/08/2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the

exempt principal trader making disclosures in

respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES If YES, specify which: (Takeaway.com NV) 2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Common - GB00BKX5CN86 Interests Short Positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled: 0 0 % 0 0 % (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 5,720 0.001% 5,720 0.001% (3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0% 0 0 % TOTAL: 5,720 0.001 % 5,720 0.001%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Class of relevant security Purchases/sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit

paid/received Lowest price per unit

paid/received Common - ISIN GB00BKX5CN86 Purchase 346 8.126 GBP 8.126 GBP Common - ISIN GB00BKX5CN86 Sale 43,673 8.172 GBP 7.998 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. CFD Nature of dealinge.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a

long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Common - ISIN GB00BKX5CN86 Swaps Closing a Short Position 14,464 8.104 GBP Common - ISIN GB00BKX5CN86 Swaps Reducing a Short Position 27,989 8.104 GBP Common - ISIN GB00BKX5CN86 Swaps Reducing a Short Position 874 8.104 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of

securities to which option relates Exercise price

per unit Typee.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Exercising/exercised

against Number of securities Exercise Price per unit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no suchagreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) The voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No

Date of disclosure: 14/08/2019 Contact name: Tolu Tade Telephone number: +44207 996 3410