JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
10/09 06:46:08 am
636.8 GBp   +1.82%
Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

10/09/2019 | 06:26am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN
EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS
(OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

(a)

Name of exempt principal trader:

BofA Securities Europe SA

(b)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Just Eat PLC

(c)

Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Takeaway.com NV

(d)

Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latestpracticable date prior to the disclosure

08/10/2019

(e)

In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the
exempt principal trader making disclosures in
respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES

If YES, specify which:

(Takeaway.com NV)

2.

POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Common - GB00BKX5CN86

Interests

Short Positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned
and/or controlled:

0

0%

4,698

0.001 %

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

4,698

0.001%

0

0%

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0%

0

0 %

TOTAL:

4,698

0.001%

4,698

0.001%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3.

DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Class of relevant security

Purchases/sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit
paid/received

Lowest price per unit
paid/received

Common - ISIN GB00BKX5CN86

Purchase

220

6.342 GBP

6.342 GBP

Common - ISIN GB00BKX5CN86

Sale

4,918

6.364 GBP

6.362 GBP

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. CFD

Nature of dealinge.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of
securities to which option relates

Exercise price
per unit

Typee.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Class of relevant security

Product descriptione.g. call option

Exercising/exercised
against

Number of securities

Exercise Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealinge.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no suchagreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b)

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) The voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

Date of disclosure:

09/10/2019

Contact name:

Tolu Tade

Telephone number:

+44207 996 3410

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 10:25:09 UTC
