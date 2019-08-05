Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 02 August for dealings on 30 July has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree JUST EAT PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: JUST EAT PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 30 July 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES - disclosed previously for TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 1p ordinary Purchases 3,153,811 7.8885 GBP 7.4180 GBP 1p ordinary Sales 1,592,423 7.8600 GBP 7.4160 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 1p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 15,020 7.4390 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 40,525 7.4390 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 58,455 7.4390 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 32,938 7.4582 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 88,871 7.4582 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 128,191 7.4582 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 29,157 7.4883 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,642 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 5,856 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 554 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 1,638 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,188 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,589 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 269 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 535 7.5000 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 585 7.5043 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 585 7.5043 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 64,563 7.5061 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 8,644 7.5188 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 4,926 7.5188 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 8,931 7.5318 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,938 7.5528 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 300,000 7.5632 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 300,000 7.5632 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6,462 7.5685 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 101,768 7.5708 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 631,028 7.5892 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 219,994 7.6059 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 14,886 7.6155 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 20,378 7.6185 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 30,000 7.6367 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 3,399 7.6423 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 14,440 7.6531 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 21,792 7.6618 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6,389 7.6700 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 7,000 7.6777 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 32,653 7.6793 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6,496 7.7153 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,910 7.7153 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 1,205 7.7153 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 352 7.7153 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 449,200 7.7555 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 300 7.7695 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 1,266 7.8304 GBP 1p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 2,372 7.8885 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 8,284 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 3,138 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 4,129 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 8,914 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 71,524 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 9,454 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 40,520 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 43,596 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 3,056 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 641 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 11,552 7.5127 GBP 1p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 50,571 7.6958 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising / exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 05 August 2019 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

