Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/20 11:30:00 am
751.1 GBp   -0.38%
12:05pJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
10:20aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of JUST EAT PLC
PU
10:20aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 18 November for dealings on 15 November has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

JUST EAT PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

JUST EAT PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

15 November 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES - disclosed previously for TAKEAWAY.COM N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

1p ordinary

Purchases

196,267

7.4980 GBP

7.4609 GBP

1p ordinary

Sales

133,697

7.4980 GBP

7.4500 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

79,553

7.4609 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

963

7.4616 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

341

7.4617 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

12

7.4631 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

35

7.4638 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

49

7.4657 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

128

7.4658 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

819

7.4719 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

2,242

7.4719 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

584

7.4749 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

1,595

7.4749 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

2,209

7.4805 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

6,057

7.4805 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

2,178

7.4812 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

793

7.4812 GBP

1p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

35,000

7.4980 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

20 November 2019

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 17:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST EAT PLC
12:05pJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
10:20aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of JUST EAT PLC
PU
10:20aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
06:48aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Just Eat PLC
PR
06:00aProsus urges Just Eat shareholders to accept its offer, reject Takeaway bid
RE
05:46aNaspers Limited STATEMENT REGARDING TAKEAWAY.COM -3-
DJ
05:46aNaspers Limited STATEMENT REGARDING TAKEAWAY.COM -2-
DJ
05:46aNaspers Limited STATEMENT REGARDING TAKEAWAY.COM OFFER DOCUMENT
DJ
05:46aProsus NV STATEMENT REGARDING TAKEAWAY.COM OFFER -3-
DJ
05:46aProsus NV STATEMENT REGARDING TAKEAWAY.COM OFFER -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 031 M
EBIT 2019 137 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Finance 2019 78,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 302x
P/E ratio 2020 57,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,90x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
Capitalization 5 127 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 819,33  GBp
Last Close Price 754,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 80,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Fanton Chief Product & Technology Officer
Mira Magecha Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC28.49%6 632
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.93%408 349
NETFLIX13.05%132 615
NASPERS LIMITED-19.71%66 707
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%46 142
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.20.68%24 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group