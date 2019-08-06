Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: UBS Investment Bank, London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Just Eat plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Just Eat plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 05 August 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Takeaway.com N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received EUR 0.04 Buy 1334992 7.37089 GBP 7.16478 GBP EUR 0.04 Sell 769477 7.35250 GBP 7.16478 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit EUR 0.04 CFD Long 3330 7.332132 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 504 7.26738095238095 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 1640 7.26138414634146 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 856 7.26144859813084 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 760 7.279504 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 10023 7.30994900029931 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 139 7.262122 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 20048 7.31073399840383 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 657 7.27958 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 2486 7.301638 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 937 7.28516290028815 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 31 7.29387096774194 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 30347 7.29924506541009 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 225 7.301622 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 38 7.279766 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 9911 7.3107309998991 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 68129 7.30994899969176 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 4529 7.301531 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 56180 7.275803 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 194598 7.31073099929085 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 248 7.280445 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 4 7.186946 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 10 7.230305 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 3 7.281944 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 350 7.28541944714286 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 928 7.301643 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 7471 7.3107319997323 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 51 7.261261 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 4741 7.2692090276313 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 384 7.301495 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 65 7.278253 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 25372 7.31047200063062 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 2732 7.301523 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 458 7.279498 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 118506 7.31073300001688 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 12 7.188841 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Long 5 7.289186 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Short 2287 7.256604 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Short 237767 7.37089239 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Short 435103 7.25542591064644 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Short 13124 7.30330082291984 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Short 419893 7.27075385872115 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Short 14220 7.25542616033755 GBP EUR 0.04 CFD Short 13724 7.27075342465753 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none ' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 06 August 2019 Contact name: Wendy Dent Telephone number: +44 (0)207 568 1245

