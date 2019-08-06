Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
|
UBS Investment Bank, London
|
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
Just Eat plc
|
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
|
Just Eat plc
|
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
|
05 August 2019
|
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
|
Yes,
Takeaway.com N.V.
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Class of relevant security
|
Purchases/ sales
|
Total number of securities
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
|
EUR 0.04
|
Buy
|
1334992
|
7.37089 GBP
|
7.16478 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
Sell
|
769477
|
7.35250 GBP
|
7.16478 GBP
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
Number of reference securities
|
Price per unit
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
3330
|
7.332132 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
504
|
7.26738095238095 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
1640
|
7.26138414634146 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
856
|
7.26144859813084 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
760
|
7.279504 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
10023
|
7.30994900029931 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
139
|
7.262122 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
20048
|
7.31073399840383 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
657
|
7.27958 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
2486
|
7.301638 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
937
|
7.28516290028815 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
31
|
7.29387096774194 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
30347
|
7.29924506541009 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
225
|
7.301622 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
38
|
7.279766 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
9911
|
7.3107309998991 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
68129
|
7.30994899969176 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
4529
|
7.301531 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
56180
|
7.275803 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
194598
|
7.31073099929085 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
248
|
7.280445 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
4
|
7.186946 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
10
|
7.230305 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
3
|
7.281944 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
350
|
7.28541944714286 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
928
|
7.301643 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
7471
|
7.3107319997323 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
51
|
7.261261 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
4741
|
7.2692090276313 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
384
|
7.301495 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
65
|
7.278253 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
25372
|
7.31047200063062 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
2732
|
7.301523 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
458
|
7.279498 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
118506
|
7.31073300001688 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
12
|
7.188841 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Long
|
5
|
7.289186 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Short
|
2287
|
7.256604 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Short
|
237767
|
7.37089239 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Short
|
435103
|
7.25542591064644 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Short
|
13124
|
7.30330082291984 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Short
|
419893
|
7.27075385872115 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Short
|
14220
|
7.25542616033755 GBP
|
EUR 0.04
|
CFD
|
Short
|
13724
|
7.27075342465753 GBP
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description e.g. call option
|
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which option relates
|
Exercise price per unit
|
Type
e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/ received per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercise
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description
e.g. call option
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant security
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
|
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '
|
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
|
None
|
Date of disclosure:
|
06 August 2019
|
Contact name:
|
Wendy Dent
|
Telephone number:
|
+44 (0)207 568 1245
