JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/06 06:47:28 am
739.4 GBp   +1.12%
Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc

08/06/2019 | 06:15am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Just Eat plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Just Eat plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

05 August 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes,

Takeaway.com N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

EUR 0.04

Buy

1334992

7.37089 GBP

7.16478 GBP

EUR 0.04

Sell

769477

7.35250 GBP

7.16478 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

3330

7.332132 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

504

7.26738095238095 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1640

7.26138414634146 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

856

7.26144859813084 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

760

7.279504 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

10023

7.30994900029931 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

139

7.262122 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

20048

7.31073399840383 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

657

7.27958 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2486

7.301638 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

937

7.28516290028815 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

31

7.29387096774194 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

30347

7.29924506541009 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

225

7.301622 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

38

7.279766 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

9911

7.3107309998991 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

68129

7.30994899969176 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

4529

7.301531 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

56180

7.275803 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

194598

7.31073099929085 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

248

7.280445 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

4

7.186946 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

10

7.230305 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

3

7.281944 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

350

7.28541944714286 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

928

7.301643 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

7471

7.3107319997323 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

51

7.261261 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

4741

7.2692090276313 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

384

7.301495 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

65

7.278253 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

25372

7.31047200063062 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2732

7.301523 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

458

7.279498 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

118506

7.31073300001688 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

12

7.188841 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

5

7.289186 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

2287

7.256604 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

237767

7.37089239 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

435103

7.25542591064644 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

13124

7.30330082291984 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

419893

7.27075385872115 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

14220

7.25542616033755 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

13724

7.27075342465753 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

06 August 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:14:08 UTC
