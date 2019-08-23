Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/23 06:52:18 am
774 GBp   -0.13%
06:38aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Takeaway.com N.V
PU
06:38aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc
PU
06:18aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - JUST EAT PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:38am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Just Eat plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Just Eat plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

22 August 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes

Takeaway.com N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

EUR 0.04

Buy

366090

7.84200 GBP

7.75000 GBP

EUR 0.04

Sell

301433

7.84200 GBP

7.72800 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1196

7.799559 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

30

7.756 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1016

7.78532480314961 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

204

7.80691176470588 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1780

7.78593820224719 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

863

7.78712630359212 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1663

7.79063138905592 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

474

7.79877637130802 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

5377

7.791956 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

6148

7.800896 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

2535

7.772271 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

68470

7.776356 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

18042

7.800429 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

276

7.752 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

23 August 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST EAT PLC
06:38aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Takeaway.com N.V
PU
06:38aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Just Eat plc
PU
06:18aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - JUST EAT PLC
PU
08/22FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
08/22JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeway.com N.V
PU
08/21JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement
PU
08/21JUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
PU
08/21JUST EAT : Form 8.3 - TAKEAWAY.COM HOLDING BV
PU
08/21JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Just eat plc
PU
08/21JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeaway.com N.V
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 046 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 20,0 M
Finance 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 389x
P/E ratio 2020 56,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,89x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
Capitalization 5 265 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 832,56  GBp
Last Close Price 775,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Blair Group Chief Operating Officer
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Fanton Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC32.07%6 447
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.15%400 745
NETFLIX10.94%130 006
NASPERS LIMITED22.49%97 432
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA24.19%25 334
COSTAR GROUP INC82.61%22 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group