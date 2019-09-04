Log in
JUST EAT PLC

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
09/04 07:03:21 am
757.6 GBp   +0.42%
Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat plc

09/04/2019 | 06:27am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Just Eat plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Just Eat plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

03 September 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes

Takeaway.com N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

EUR 0.04

Buy

1641831

7.71200 GBP

7.47400 GBP

EUR 0.04

Sell

1717737

7.65549 GBP

7.47400 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

3051

7.50816125860374 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

7

7.51 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2117

7.5090552668871 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2825

7.52545840707965 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1419

7.61019027484144 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

241

7.60141078838174 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1340

7.59946268656716 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

830

7.66769879518072 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

22

7.68136363636364 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1765

7.66287252124646 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

383

7.65469973890339 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

83553

7.566798 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

784905

7.758 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1834

7.544 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

594

7.484112 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

590

7.712 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

1131

7.565036 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

784905

7.758 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

04 September 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

JUST EAT plc published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 10:26:11 UTC
