Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
09/11 06:46:22 am
697.8 GBp   -1.72%
JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Takeaway.com N.V
PU
JUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat plc
PU
JUST EAT : Form 8.3 - JUST EAT PLC
PU
News Summary

Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Just Eat plc

09/11/2019 | 06:12am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

UBS Investment Bank, London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Just Eat plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Just Eat plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

10 September 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes

Takeaway.com N.V.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

EUR 0.04

Buy

403612

7.48199 GBP

7.00700 GBP

EUR 0.04

Sell

395619

7.48200 GBP

7.00915 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

13380

7.09998617 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

151

7.116 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

282

7.228 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

9842

7.120784 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2341

7.45447244767194 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2951

7.31936631650288 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

884

7.390407239819 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

4824

7.38992951907131 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

4432

7.27369584837545 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

6392

7.26319305381727 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2118

7.25573654390935 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

4058

7.42663627402661 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

225

7.1 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

676

7.26937869822485 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

1247

7.28145148356055 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

77

7.25948051948052 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

2271

7.04467635402906 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

780

7.05539743589744 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

6762

7.03625258799172 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Long

5187

7.00916714864083 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

2998

7.212469 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

17610

7.177767 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

1166

7.126 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

4719

7.201937 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

14981

7.04507917 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

1542

7.201375 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

55965

7.146005 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

1980

7.15674747 GBP

EUR 0.04

CFD

Short

3236

7.09772 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none '

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

11 September 2019

Contact name:

Wendy Dent

Telephone number:

+44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 10:11:04 UTC
