Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement

FORM 8.5 Replacement

The Form 8.5 Just Eat PLC announcement released on 09/08/2019 under RNS No 5734I has been amended.

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Bank of America Merrill Lynch (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Just Eat PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Takeaway.com NV (d) Date dealing undertaken: 08/08/2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the

exempt principal trader making disclosures in

respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES If YES, specify which: (Takeaway.com NV)

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER