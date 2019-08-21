Log in
JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
08/21 10:41:43 am
787.1 GBp   +1.96%
Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement

08/21/2019 | 10:28am EDT

FORM 8.5 Replacement

The Form 8.5 Just Eat PLC announcement released on 09/08/2019 under RNS No 5734I has been amended.

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

(a)

Name of exempt principal trader:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

(b)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Just Eat PLC

(c)

Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Takeaway.com NV

(d)

Date dealing undertaken:

08/08/2019

(e)

In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the
exempt principal trader making disclosures in
respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES

If YES, specify which:

(Takeaway.com NV)

2.

DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class
of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's
dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 14:27:10 UTC
