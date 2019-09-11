Just Eat : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Takeaway.com N.V

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: UBS Investment Bank, London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Takeaway.com N.V. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Just Eat plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 10 September 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes, Just Eat plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received EUR 0.04 Buy 63596 80.27339 EUR 76.60000 EUR EUR 0.04 Sell 72563 80.12500 EUR 76.50000 EUR

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit EUR 0.04 CFD Long 354 77.040254 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 767 77.038592 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 2000 77.519237 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 95 77.393421 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 145 77.900897 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 338 78.313174 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 233 77.48433186 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 2660 77.968214 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 5000 77.490312 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 5154 77.5 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Long 2000 77.9882 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 20 77.7 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 650 77.545692 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 313 77.821523 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 2072 77.5 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 3183 77.526955 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 61 80.205902 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 115 80.273378 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 56 77.8 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 11000 77.5964 EUR EUR 0.04 CFD Short 23 77.985652 EUR

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none ' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 11 September 2019 Contact name: Wendy Dent Telephone number: +44 (0)207 568 1245

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.