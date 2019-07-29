Just Eat plc 27 July 2019

Just Eat plc ('Just Eat')

Response to Speculation

The Board of Just Eat (the 'Board') notes the press speculation regarding discussions between Just Eat and Takeaway.com N.V. in relation to a possible combination of the businesses. The Board confirms that Just Eat is in discussions regarding a possible combination of Just Eat with Takeaway.com (the 'Possible Combination').

There can be no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place or the terms on which any combination may be agreed. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

The Possible Combination may be implemented by way of an offer for Just Eat by Takeaway.com. Accordingly until further notice, for the purposes of the Code, Just Eat will be treated as an offeree company.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Takeaway.com will have until no later than 5.00pm on 24 August 2019 to announce either a firm intention to make an offer for Just Eat in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers ('Takeover Panel') in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc (LSE: JE) operates a leading global hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. Headquartered in London, we use proprietary technology to offer a quick and efficient digital ordering service for over 26 million customers and more than 100,000 Restaurant Partners across the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil.

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Just Eat and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Just Eat for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs International, or for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement.

Oakley Advisory, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Just Eat and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Just Eat for providing the protections afforded to clients of Oakley Advisory, or for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement.

UBS AG London Branch ('UBS') is authorised and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority in Switzerland. It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom. UBS is acting as financial adviser to Just East and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this Announcement. In connection with such matters, UBS, its affiliates, and its or their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any person other than Just Eat as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this Announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Publication of this announcement

A copy of this announcement will be available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on Just Eat's website at www.justeatplc.com, by no later than 12 noon (London time) on 29 July 2019. The content of the websites referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Rule 2.9

As at the date of this announcement, Just Eat plc has 681,888,709 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The International Securities Identification Number for the ordinary shares is GB00BKX5CN86.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains inside information as meant in article 7(1) of the Market Abuse

Regulation.

