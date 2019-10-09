Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Just Eat plc    JE.   GB00BKX5CN86

JUST EAT PLC

(JE.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/09 11:30:00 am
633.1 GBp   +1.23%
12:43pUK market lags global stocks on mounting Brexit fears
RE
12:36pJUST EAT : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
12:36pJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Just Eat : Rule 2.9 Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

9 October 2019

Just Eat plc (the 'Company')

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Code'), the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on Wednesday, 9 October 2019, it had in issue 682,475,783 ordinary shares of £0.01 each with ISIN number GB00BKX5CN86.

The Company holds no shares in treasury.

The total number of shares attracting voting rights in the Company is therefore 682,475,783. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine the percentage of issued share capital they hold in the Company and if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Just Eat plc +44 (0)20 3667 6948

Chris Dyett, Natalia Dyett (Investor Relations)

Ralph Charlton, Joanna De Koning (Corporate Communications)

Brunswick Group LLP +44 (0)20 7404 5959

Sarah West, David Litterick, James Baker

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website athttp://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. If you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure, you should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

Disclaimer

JUST EAT plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JUST EAT PLC
12:43pUK market lags global stocks on mounting Brexit fears
RE
12:36pJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
12:36pJUST EAT : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
07:26aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - JUST EAT PLC
PU
06:56aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Bounce Back As Investors Watch U.S.-China Tra..
DJ
06:26aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06:26aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Takeaway.com NV
PU
06:26aJUST EAT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Just eat plc
PU
10/08JUST EAT : Form 8.3 -
PU
10/08FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 041 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 15,5 M
Finance 2019 111 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 338x
P/E ratio 2020 52,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,98x
EV / Sales2020 3,14x
Capitalization 4 251 M
Chart JUST EAT PLC
Duration : Period :
Just Eat plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUST EAT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 817,75  GBp
Last Close Price 625,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bernard Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Jonathan Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Scott Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fernando Fanton Chief Product & Technology Officer
Mira Magecha Chief People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUST EAT PLC6.58%5 187
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.86%392 033
NETFLIX1.14%118 531
NASPERS LIMITED-19.33%64 778
COSTAR GROUP, INC.75.55%21 121
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-3.93%20 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group